7 things to do for Father’s Day in Norfolk

The creators of The Merchants' Vaults escape room at The Museum of Norwich have launched an online escape game challenge, perfect for Father's Day. Pictured is Alasdair Willett, managing director of History Mystery in the undercroft. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

From visiting Norfolk’s secret gardens to making your own escape room, you can still make Father’s Day enjoyable for your dad while social distancing.

The Old Rectory garden in Kirby Bedon which is opening to the public to raise money for St John Ambulance Picture: Supplied The Old Rectory garden in Kirby Bedon which is opening to the public to raise money for St John Ambulance Picture: Supplied

1. St John Ambulance Open Garden Scheme

Unwind this weekend in one of Norfolk’s secret gardens as The Old Rectory in Kirby Bedon, three miles south-east of Norwich, and The Merchants House in Blakeney will be open for groups of up to six by arrangement only to raise money for St John Ambulance - a volunteer-led charity dedicated to the teaching of first aid.

The Kirby Bedon garden features over two acres packed with plants, including a sunken rose garden, and visits can be booked any day by emailing Mr and Mrs de Bunsen on adebunsen@hotmail.com. The Merchants House is a walled garden featuring a woodland walk and orchard and is available to visit on Thursdays and Saturdays by emailing Mrs Marris on claremarris@aol.com and guests can also bring picnics. (Entry £5, children free for both)

One Life Left - Norwich Gaming Cafe. Picture: Neil Didsbury One Life Left - Norwich Gaming Cafe. Picture: Neil Didsbury

2. Mario Kart tournament

For the gamer dads, One Life Left - Norwich Gaming Cafe, based in St Benedicts Street, is running an online Mario Kart Tournament.

They will be live streaming from 6pm on Sunday at twitch.tv/onelifeleftgames and they will give out a room code for people to join in.

A virtual fun run and walk is taking place this weekend in aid of Banham Zoo and Africa Alive Picture: Brittany Woodman A virtual fun run and walk is taking place this weekend in aid of Banham Zoo and Africa Alive Picture: Brittany Woodman

3. Virtual fun run and walk

Almost 700 people have already signed up to this fundraising event to support Banham Zoo and Africa Alive that have suffered huge financial losses due to coronavirus.

It takes place this Sunday and costs £7 to take part, which is a charity donation, and participants can run or walk a distance of their choice and will receive a medal in the post. Sign-up at bit.ly/3fmJDIT and click attending on the ‘Keeping Banham Zoo and Africa Alive’ Facebook event for updates.

Richard Crowest, one of the designers of the ‘Merchants’ Vaults’ and ‘Goin’ up City’ at the Museum of Norwich, is challenging people to create their own escape games at home Picture: Norfolk Museums Service Richard Crowest, one of the designers of the ‘Merchants’ Vaults’ and ‘Goin’ up City’ at the Museum of Norwich, is challenging people to create their own escape games at home Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

4. Make your own escape room

The Museum of Norwich has launched an online Lockdown Living Room Escape Challenge to keep families entertained while stuck indoors.

The masterminds behind the museum’s two existing escape rooms, The Merchants’ Vaults and Goin’ Up City, have devised a series of short films which reveal some of the secrets of making a game using objects from around the house. All the details at museums.norfolk.gov.uk/museum-of-norwich/whats-on

Bob's Big Quiz is now online Picture: Pete Walsh Bob's Big Quiz is now online Picture: Pete Walsh

5. Bob’s Big Quiz

Bob has been hosting a popular quiz at UEA’s Blue Bar since 2016 and to keep people entertained during lockdown he has decided to launch an online version on his Facebook page, taking place live every Sunday at 7.45pm.

This weekend has a ‘pride’ theme and you can register by emailing bobsbigquiz@gmail.com and answers need to be sent to the same address.

Wroxham Barns is doing a click and collect afternoon tea for Father's Day Picture: Wroxham Barns Wroxham Barns is doing a click and collect afternoon tea for Father's Day Picture: Wroxham Barns

6. Afternoon tea

Wroxham Barns are offering a click and collect afternoon tea this weekend and the standard version includes sandwiches, a pork and apple sausage roll, scone with jam and clotted cream, a mini carrot cake, mini St Clement’s sponge cake, millionaire’s shortcake and teas.

There are also a gluten-free and vegan options and it costs £12.95 for one person or £22.95 for two and you can book at wroxhambarns.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

OffSeasons roast dinner delivery service Picture: Bobby Harrison OffSeasons roast dinner delivery service Picture: Bobby Harrison

7. Roast dinner delivered to your door

OffSeasons delivers hearty roasts to your door with a choice of meats, which are Norfolk turkey, topside of beef, roast shoulder of pork and honey roast ham, or a vegan nut roast with all the trimmings every Sunday.

Roasts cost £10.95 each with £2 delivery, or free on orders over £25, and it is delivered hot within NR1 to NR8 postcodes with slots between 12pm and 8pm and it arrives chilled to NR9, NR10, NR12, NR13, NR14, NR18 between 8.30am and 10.30am on Sunday and it just needs to be heated up at home. All details on the ‘OffSeasons’ Facebook page.