7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week

Cromer town crier Jason Bell with Crab and Lobster festival president Hilary Cox pose for a photo with the festival mascot at the annual event. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Archant

From Puss in Boots to the return of the Crab and Lobster Festival, there is plenty to sink your claws into this week.

Catherine Terry presenting Playdays for the BBC. Ms Terry is returning to Sheringham for a variety show based on her career. Picture: SUPPLIED BY SHERINGHAM LITTLE THEATRE Catherine Terry presenting Playdays for the BBC. Ms Terry is returning to Sheringham for a variety show based on her career. Picture: SUPPLIED BY SHERINGHAM LITTLE THEATRE

What: Puss in Boots

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: May 20, 12pm/2pm

The UK's biggest gaming market is making its Norwich debut Credit: Alan Chang The UK's biggest gaming market is making its Norwich debut Credit: Alan Chang

Cost: £8, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Ever-popular visitors to Norwich, Northern Ballet returns to the Theatre Royal stage with its newest children's ballet, Puss in Boots, which is ideal for introducing little ones to live ballet, music and theatre.

A purr-fect family treat, it is an enchanting and heart-warming tale based on the much-loved children's fairy story.

Puss is no ordinary cat. Clever and charming, he takes life in his stride and befriends everyone he meets. The only thing is, he always seems to bring his master, Jack, bad luck. Audiences will join Puss and Jack on their adventure as they meet a flurry of lovable characters, and even come face to face with royalty.

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra Credit: Ian Ward Norfolk Symphony Orchestra Credit: Ian Ward

What: An Evening with Catherine Terry

Where: Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, NR26 8RE

When: May 18, 7.30pm

Cost: £15, sheringhamlittletheatre.com

A performer who has starred on TV and the West End stage is making a return to Sheringham with a show of musical treats and memories from her varied career.

Bill Oddie at Pensthorpe Natural Park n 2012 Bill Oddie at Pensthorpe Natural Park n 2012

Catherine Terry presented the BBC children's show Playdays and was the football crazy girlfriend of Jacko in the sitcom Brushstrokes.

She also has a string of stage musical credits to her name including Cats, Hello Dolly and 42nd Street.

What: Norwich Gaming Market

A Dog Fun Day is coming to Paws 4 Training A Dog Fun Day is coming to Paws 4 Training

Where; St Andrew's Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: May 18, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Adults £2, under 16s free, norwichgamingmarket.com

Gamers in Norfolk and across East Anglia will have the chance to buy classic or rare computer games and consoles when the UK's biggest gaming market makes its debut in Norwich.

The Norwich Gaming Market will bring together stalls of traders from across the UK who specialise in finding and selling classic and limited-edition video games and equipment.

Lobster hats on display at the Crab and Lobster Festival Photo: KAREN BETHELL Lobster hats on display at the Crab and Lobster Festival Photo: KAREN BETHELL

There will be thousands of retro computer games and consoles, plus gaming merchandise and custom-made artwork.

When: Norfolk Symphony Orchestra

Where: St Nicholas' Chapel, King's Lynn, PE30 1LT

When: May 19, 3.30pm

Cost: £16 adults, free under 18s, 01553 764864

What is Beauty? The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra will explore this ageless question in their upcoming concert.

They offer four beautiful pieces, Mendelssohn's tuneful Italian Symphony, the ecstatic Paradise Garden of Delius, the splendour of Elgar's In the South and the extraordinary sound of Green by Japanese composer Takemitsu.

What: Pensthorpe Bird and Wildlife Fair

When: May 18 to 19, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 10am to 5pm

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

Cost: Adults/seniors £5, children £4, pensthorpe.com

The new Pensthorpe Bird and Wildlife Fair will highlight Norfolk's credentials as a birding and wildlife hotspot and raise money for the Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT).

Visitors will be treated on both days to insightful talks and guided walks from nature and wildlife experts including Simon King OBE, known for his work on Big Cat Diary, Springwatch and as a cameraman on Planet Earth, and Mike Dilger, The One Show wildlife reporter and presenter on Nature's Babies.

One of Britain's best-known birders, Bill Oddie OBE, who has presented popular TV programmes including Springwatch and Autumnwatch, will also be in attendance and giving a talk on both days.

Talks will take place in the Lecture Marquee and Garden Room on both days from 10.30am to 4pm and all talks are included in the admission price.

What: Dog Fun Day

Where: Paws 4 Training, Alpine Bungalow, Bungay Road, Hempnall, NR15 2NQ

When: May 19, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Free

Paws 4 Training in Hempnall is delighted to announce its popular dog fun day is back this May in aid of PAWS4thought Norfolk and Help for Homeless Hounds in Norwich.

Thee event will be packed full of fun for all the family, with activities, a fun dog show at 1pm and plenty of craft and food stands.

Entry is free but donations are welcome for the benefiting charities and there will also be collection bins on site accepting dog food, treats and toys for the dogs in need.

What: Crab and Lobster Festival

Where: Evington Lawns, Cromer, NR27 9HT

When: May 18 to 19, 10am to 7.30pm

Cost: Free

The festival is dedicated to promoting the local seafaring heritage and active fishing community.

The fun starts on Friday night with a traditional seaside variety concert at the famous Pier Pavilion Theatre in Cromer from 7.30pm and continues over the weekend on Evington Lawns.

There will be over 50 local craft, food and drink stalls and kids entertainment provided by Razz and Aunty Pearl and Rollo the Clown and the Old Wild Rovers will provide visitors with sea shanties to sing along to.

The cookery demonstrations will start at 11am on Saturday, including crab dressing by Julie Davies, and from 6.30pm there will be a barbecue and live music.

On Sunday there will be the same stalls and entertainment and the Cromer Crab Sandwich Competition will be judged at 2pm.