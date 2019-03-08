There is a family friendly egg trail around Norwich this Easter

There is a Easter Bunny trail around Norwich next month. Picture Getty Images/iStockphoto. apbalboa

Tickets are still available for a family friendly Easter trail around Norwich next month.

The Norwich Bunny Bonanza will see families help the Easter Bunny search for painted eggs around the city with the aim to save Easter.

It will be based around a self-led QR Code trail of the city and will test team work and riddle solving abilities.

The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance at the end and there may even be a chocolate egg to reward your troubles.

Tickets for the trail, which starts at the OPEN cafe, start at £5 for adults and £7.50 for children.

There must be at least one smart phone per a group and for £8.50 children can do the trail alone with a member of staff.

