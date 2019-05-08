Video

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week

The Dreamboys are heading to The Halls in Norwich supplied by Alive Leisure

Bishop's House Gardens

What: Norfolk and Norwich Festival Launch

Where: Norwich City Centre

When: May 10, 9pm

Cost: Free

The festival launch will feature a high-wire walk from Chris Bullzini

An ambitious high-wire walk spanning the centre of Norwich which will be accompanied by a live soundscape.

Circus artist Chris Bullzini will go on a 230-metre-long journey from Jarrold, across Norwich Market, to the top of The Forum, celebrating Norwich, its history and its people.

From 7.30pm onwards there will be closures in St Giles Street leading into Gaol Hill, with closure past Upper Goat Lane, and Bethel Street leading into St Peter Street.

Mark 'Bez' Berry

What: Bishop's House Open Gardens

Where: Norwich, NR3 1SB

When: May 12, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: £4, chidren and wheelchair users free

Getting hands of with nature at Pensthorpe

Join Norwich & Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care at the Bishop's House Open Garden this May.

You'll have the opportunity to explore the historical garden in all its glory and there will be lots of family friendly activities, live music from the BroadBeat Choir and plenty of homemade cakes and refreshments available too.

The nearest parking is by the Adam & Eve Pub and last entry to the event is 4.30pm.

Beautiful views abound on the Broads, pictured Thurne Dyke Mill on the river Thurne.

What: Common People featuring DJ Bez

Where; OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich NR2 4SF

When: May 11, 9pm to 2am

Sally North in her Victorian School at Great Cressingham, which she has been running for 25 years.

Cost: £12, opennorwich.org.uk

Common People is back by popular demand with truckloads of banging Britpop and indie tunes with special guest DJ Bez from chart-topping group the Happy Mondays.

The legendary Mark 'Bez' Berry will perform a 90-minute DJ set at the event which has a Madchester theme this time around.

The band had top ten hits Step On and Kinky Afro and hail from Salford in Greater Manchester and when they disbanded in 1993, Shaun and Bez formed band Black Grape.

What: Dreamboys

Where: The Halls, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: May 9, 8pm

Cost: £21.50 to £37.50, dreamboystour.co.uk

Leave your inhibitions at the door and prepare for an abs-olutely fabulous evening as the UK's top male strip show is coming to Norwich.

The steamy show features seven men, including Rogan O'Connor from MTV's Ex on the Beach.

What: Wild About the Wensum

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

When: May 12, 10am to 5pm

Cost: £3, under 3s free

Pensthorpe Conservation Trust is showcasing the importance of water by making it the theme of its annual Wild About the Wensum event at Pensthorpe Natural Park.

Wild About the Wensum, now in its thirteenth year, aims to encourage people of all ages, especially families who often don't get the chance to be outdoors, to enjoy the beautiful Wensum Valley and understand its importance.

Local wildlife groups and nature charities such as the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Wensum Alliance and the Norfolk Rivers Trust will be in attendance at the event, plus there will be a special trail to follow and nature activities.

What: National Mills Weekend

Where: Various locations across Norfolk and Suffolk

When: May 11 to 12

Cost: Free

National Mills Weekend is an annual event organised by The Mills Section of the Society of Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB).

Every year hundreds of windmills and watermills, that wouldn't normally be open to the public, swing their doors open and let people have a rare look inside their historical buildings.

In Norfolk, Thurne Dyke Windpump (NR29 3BU) will be open on Sunday from 11am to 3pm and in Suffolk, Bardwell Tower Mill (IP31 1AD) will be open 10am to 4pm both days and Thelnetham Tower (IP22 1JZ) Mill will be open 11am to 4pm on Sunday, with last admission for a mill tour at 3pm,

What: Great Cressingham Victorian School Open Day

Where: The Street, Great Cressingham, IP25 6NL

When: May 11 and 12, from 12pm

Cost: Free

Students young and old will be taken back in time to the Victorian era as the Great Cressingham Victorian School celebrates 25 years.

Schoolmistress Sally North will open the doors to her classroom with Victorian sport competitions and the chance to experience an 1800s lesson.

What: Regal Cinema: Bend of the River

Where: Wymondham Ex-Services Club (Regal Cinema), 9 Friarscroft Lane, NR18 0AT

When: May 12, 2.30pm

Cost: £5 adult, £4 concessions, advance tickets available from Simply Cards in Market Street or from Michael Armstrong on O1953 603246

There will a screening of 1952 film Bend of the River which follows reformed outlaw Glyn McLyntock (James Stewart) who has become a guide for farmers heading to Oregon.

When he rescues thief Emerson Cole (Arthur Kennedy) from execution, Cole joins him on the journey.

In addition to the screening there will be displays of rare memorabilia relating to Laurel & Hardy and James Stewart, including three of his original Hollywood movie contracts signed by him.

What: Loddon Family Dog Show

Where: Jubille Hall Playing Field, George Lane, NR14 6NB

When: May 12, 11.30am to 5pm

Cost: Free

A family dog show is being held in Loddon to raise funds for their much anticipated and popular scarecrow festival.

Entertainment on the day will be provided by the Loddon Brass Band, and the Michaela Jane School of Dance as well as K9 Capers and the Norfolk Gun Dog display team.

Among the Dog classes in the show will be most handsome dog, best crossbreed, best fancy dress of dog and handler and of course best in show.

Entry forms for the show can be obtained from Rosy Lee's Tea Rooms in Loddon.