Queen, The Killers and Red Hot Chili Peppers to play Norwich...well, sort of

02 April, 2019 - 11:32
Music lovers enjoyed the first ever Norwich Fake Festival at Eaton Park in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Music lovers enjoyed the first ever Norwich Fake Festival at Eaton Park in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

A music festival which boasts big name tribute acts is returning to Norwich.

Stereophonics tribute band started the first ever Norwich Fake Festival at Eaton Park in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Fake Festival will be returning to Eaton Park in Norwich for 2019 after a successful UK tour last year.

The event, which will see a line-up of professional tribute acts of bands including Queen, The Killers, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kasabian and Green Day will take place on Saturday, May 11 between 11.45am and 11pm.

READ MORE: Norwich gig by ‘one of world’s biggest promoters’ sells out before line-up is announced

The festivals website said: “Norwich! Wow - you totally rocked your first ever Fake Fest, you can really party! So impressed, we just had to return this year.”

Stereophonics tribute band started the first ever Norwich Fake Festival at Eaton Park last year. Picture: Nick ButcherStereophonics tribute band started the first ever Norwich Fake Festival at Eaton Park last year. Picture: Nick Butcher

As well as the bands, which Fake Festival describe as “almost the real deal”, there will be a licensed bar and food stalls in the park.

Early bird adult tickets are on sale now for £25 each, and a young person early ticket costs £17.50.

For a full list of ticket prices and to find out more visit the event’s website here.

READ MORE: 7 of the most unique Airbnb properties you can stay at in Norfolk

