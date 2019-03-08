Video

Extra tickets on sale for Take That concert in Norwich

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan Archant

A limited number of tickets have been released for the Take That show in Norwich next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The band will be performing at Carrow Road on Thursday, May 30, as part of their 30th anniversary UK and arena stadium tour.

Norwich City Football Club have released a number of general admission tickets for the concert which will also feature Rick Astley.

MORE: All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell said: "We are delighted to have Take That return to Carrow Road. We have a very limited number of tickets remaining for the concert, which can only be purchased through our ticket office.

"We look forward to seeing you there for what promises to be another fantastic evening."

Fans who wish to buy a ticket need to phone the Carrow Road ticket office on 01603 72 1902 (option one), or visit the Carrow Road ticket office in person.

There is still limited hospitality tickets available which can be bought by calling 01603 72 1902 (option two) or by visiting the club's website.