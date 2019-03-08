Search

Chart-topping act Example announces Norwich gig

PUBLISHED: 10:26 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 10 October 2019

Example performing on the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Example will kickstart the party when he brings his new UK and Ireland tour to Norwich in 2020.

He will perform at the UEA LCR on Wednesday, March 4 and the gig will include all his greatest hits and new tracks too.

The singer, rapper and producer first entered the charts in 2009 with single Watch the Sun Come Up and he has gone on to have eight top ten hits, including Stay Awake, Changed The Way You Kiss Me and We'll Be Coming Back, in collaboration with DJ Calvin Harris.

The latest tour will be his first in six years and he is making a welcome return to the county after an explosive set at Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground in September.

Example said: "I've spent the last few months going back through all my albums and previous tour setlists.

"There are so many fan favourites and hidden gems I'd forgotten about and I plan to make the show a full celebration of all my hits and my many career highlights. while incorporating all the best of my recent output as well.

"This will be the longest set I've done in a 15-year career and for the first time there will be an added visual and lighting experience.

"It will be a night to remember!"

Tickets to Example go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 10 at ueaticketbookings.co.uk

