Example review: Bringing a mix of EDM hits to parents everywhere

PUBLISHED: 11:57 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 05 March 2020

Example performing at Norwich's LCR. Picture: Chloe Bane

Archant

Example made the perfect, well, example of how to win a crowd when he burst onto the stage at Norwich's LCR at the UEA.

The 37-year-old brought his club scene to revellers during his mid-week, Wednesday, March 4, show which saw a vast mix of hip-hop, EDM and rap brought to the Fine City.

Shooting to stardom in back in 2009 with his second album Won't Go Quietly, the west London musician performed a host of his classic dance anthems and new EDM inspired hits.

With the crowd already pumped-up by DJ Livsey and singer Hayla, Example took to the stage with his usual light-hearted persona, joking with the crowd and even offering a number of free towels which he threw out to the audience.

The show saw the LCR's dance floor packed with young people from the ages of 16 upwards, with a host of parents waiting at the back for them. But with the heavy bass and reverb, even the parents couldn't help themselves but bounce with the music.

The high energy set saw Example, Elliot Gleave, perform his club bangers Watch the Sun Come Up, Say Nothing, Midnight Run Changed the Way You Kissed Me and most notable hit Kickstarts.

You may also want to watch:

A touching moment of the set was when he paid tribute to the late Keith Flint who took his life in March last year whose group, The Prodigy, were a large influence for him throughout his career.

His supporting DJ kept the crowd hyped throughout with mixes linking the songs together and samples from Canadian rapper Drake and other British dance tracks.

Example's crowd interaction was one of the best I've seen with the audience hanging off his every word, clapping, bouncing and singing to each banger.

For EDM and club lovers, the performance provides a bit of everything with hardcore bass from EDM hits, like In the Zone, to Example's earlier works with more rapping and flows.

Reveller Chloe Bane said: "It was an amazing night with a great atmosphere.

"Example absolutely smashed it and his line-up were sick."

Norwich was a sellout show, most likely due to parents buying extra tickets to accompany their teenagers, but Example is still a dance hit to been seen. With his next gigs in Bournemouth and London he is a don't miss and a great way to blow out the Winter cold ready for Spring.

