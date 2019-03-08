All you need to know about the Houghton Festival 2019

Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis © Photography by Jake Davis for Here & Now (fb.com/wearehereandnow)

The Houghton Festival is returning for its third year, bringing a selection of handpicked artists and DJs to one of the country's top dance music festivals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The west front of Houghton Hall PICTURE: Norfolk and Norwich Festival The west front of Houghton Hall PICTURE: Norfolk and Norwich Festival

When is the Houghton Festival in 2019?

Gates open at midday on Thursday, August 8, and music begins at 5pm. Entry on the first night stops at 1am, and the music ends at 2am, and gates open on Friday at 9am. After music begins at 10am, it continues to 3am on Monday morning, with all campsites finally closing at 2pm the same day.

Where is it and how do I get there?

The festival is on the Houghton Hall estate, north of the A148 between King's Lynn and Fakenham. The largest road turns off in West Rudham, but the event is well signposted along the road.

The Clearing at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis The Clearing at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis

Shuttle buses will start running on Thursday, from Houghton to King's Lynn station between 11.20am and 10.30pm, and to Ely station between 2pm and 8pm.

Shuttles to King's Lynn station will run from 11.15am to 9.40pm on Friday, and 11am to 8.30pm on Sunday. Buses will also run on Monday, but will go to whichever station is less busy.

There are several campsites next to the festival site, but if you are staying off-site, gates onto the site are closed between 1am and 9am each day.

You may also want to watch:

Who is performing?

A line-up including dozens of bands and artists will keep the music coming throughout the event, with every act having been handpicked by festival organiser and Fabric nightclub DJ Craig Richards. The line-up includes A.L.F.O.S, Calibre, D-bridge, Digby and Gerd Janson. Also playing will be Hunee, Jane Fitz, Wayne Holland, Sonja Moonear and Seth Troxler. Visit www.houghtonfestival.co.uk/music for a full list of who's playing

What else is there?

Tickets include the cost of an hour-long guided tour around the festival's art installations on a land train. Wellbeing classes are bookable at no extra cost, offering a selection of experiences including yoga, life drawing lessons, and daily 'sound baths'.

There is also an on-site sauna and a record shop, which will hold talks and film screenings by day, and eight hours of partying by night. Hop in the Story Bus to hear a reading, or book a massage on arrival to have some time out.

What is there to eat and drink?

Every attendee has a personal allowance of alcohol they can bring in when they first enter. This can be eight beers or ciders or one bottle of wine, but they cannot be in glass containers or brought onto the main festival site.

A floating restaurant will be serving food on Houghton's lake, though tables are expected to be booked up before the festival. An open-air wine bar will be among the other food and drink outlets serving many dishes, including specialities from the area. Outlets will often accept cards, but cashpoints will be available.

How can I go?

Camping tickets are only available on resale, but parking passes for cars and live-in vehicle are still available, at £10 and £69.50. Toilets and showers are included in the price.