Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

All you need to know about the Houghton Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:19 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 06 August 2019

Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis

Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis

© Photography by Jake Davis for Here & Now (fb.com/wearehereandnow)

The Houghton Festival is returning for its third year, bringing a selection of handpicked artists and DJs to one of the country's top dance music festivals.

The west front of Houghton Hall PICTURE: Norfolk and Norwich FestivalThe west front of Houghton Hall PICTURE: Norfolk and Norwich Festival

When is the Houghton Festival in 2019?

Gates open at midday on Thursday, August 8, and music begins at 5pm. Entry on the first night stops at 1am, and the music ends at 2am, and gates open on Friday at 9am. After music begins at 10am, it continues to 3am on Monday morning, with all campsites finally closing at 2pm the same day.

Where is it and how do I get there?

The festival is on the Houghton Hall estate, north of the A148 between King's Lynn and Fakenham. The largest road turns off in West Rudham, but the event is well signposted along the road.

The Clearing at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake DavisThe Clearing at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis

Shuttle buses will start running on Thursday, from Houghton to King's Lynn station between 11.20am and 10.30pm, and to Ely station between 2pm and 8pm.

Shuttles to King's Lynn station will run from 11.15am to 9.40pm on Friday, and 11am to 8.30pm on Sunday. Buses will also run on Monday, but will go to whichever station is less busy.

There are several campsites next to the festival site, but if you are staying off-site, gates onto the site are closed between 1am and 9am each day.

You may also want to watch:

Who is performing?

A line-up including dozens of bands and artists will keep the music coming throughout the event, with every act having been handpicked by festival organiser and Fabric nightclub DJ Craig Richards. The line-up includes A.L.F.O.S, Calibre, D-bridge, Digby and Gerd Janson. Also playing will be Hunee, Jane Fitz, Wayne Holland, Sonja Moonear and Seth Troxler. Visit www.houghtonfestival.co.uk/music for a full list of who's playing

What else is there?

Tickets include the cost of an hour-long guided tour around the festival's art installations on a land train. Wellbeing classes are bookable at no extra cost, offering a selection of experiences including yoga, life drawing lessons, and daily 'sound baths'.

There is also an on-site sauna and a record shop, which will hold talks and film screenings by day, and eight hours of partying by night. Hop in the Story Bus to hear a reading, or book a massage on arrival to have some time out.

What is there to eat and drink?

Every attendee has a personal allowance of alcohol they can bring in when they first enter. This can be eight beers or ciders or one bottle of wine, but they cannot be in glass containers or brought onto the main festival site.

A floating restaurant will be serving food on Houghton's lake, though tables are expected to be booked up before the festival. An open-air wine bar will be among the other food and drink outlets serving many dishes, including specialities from the area. Outlets will often accept cards, but cashpoints will be available.

How can I go?

Camping tickets are only available on resale, but parking passes for cars and live-in vehicle are still available, at £10 and £69.50. Toilets and showers are included in the price.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Norwich City transfer rumours: Amadou close to signing but Chelsea midfielder is also linked

Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater (left) in action during the pre-season friendly at Dalymount Park, Dublin Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Controlling’ man sent explicit revenge porn videos to ex-partner’s teenage daughter

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend Michael Young avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Tributes as Norfolk mum-of-four loses four-year battle with leukaemia

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market died on Saturday, August 3. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man attacked with piece of wood in Farmfoods car park

A man has been attacked with piece of wood in the Farmfoods car park in King's Lynn. Picture Google.

City fans track potential new signing’s flight from Seville

A photo which was posted by Ibrahim Amadou on his official Instagram account, originally posted by football agent Guillaume Chavanon Picture: @Guillaume.Chavanon on Instagram
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists