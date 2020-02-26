7 things to do on every budget in Norfolk this weekend

From a reunion party for a much-loved nightclub to the chance to meet newborn lambs, spring into action and enjoy these brilliant events taking place across Norfolk this weekend.

1. What: Lambing Weekend

Where: Easton College, Bawburgh Road, Easton, NR9 5DX

When: February 29 to March 1, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Advance (on the gate) adults £5 (£6), children £2, under 5s free, easton.ac.uk/lambing-weekend

Students and staff at Easton College will introduce their new Leap Year lambs to the public and there will be the chance to see some of the earlier arrivals leaping in the fields too.

Visitors will also be able to meet calves, pigs and chicks on the working farm and enjoy tractor and trailer rides and children's activities. (Pregnant women are advised not to attend this event)

2. What: Blakeney Mussel Festival

Where: Blakeney Harbour Room, 139-141 High Street, NR25 7NU

When: February 29, 7pm to 11pm

Cost: £16, booking essential on 01263 741666

Sourced from nearby Wells-next-the-Sea, the freshest, tastiest mussels will be served up with chips, crusty bread and delicious sauces as the Mussel Festival returns by popular demand.

Adding to the recipe is live music and a great selection of local beers, wines and spirits and there is an alternative meal available on request.

3. What: Sink Ya Teeth

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, St Benedicts Street, Norwich NR2 4PG

When: February 29, 8pm

Cost: Advance adults £10, concessions £9, tickets on the door £11.50, norwichartscentre.co.uk

Norwich duo Sink Ya Teeth, which first started three years ago in a Norfolk pub by Maria Uzor and Gemma Cullingford, release their second album 'Two' on Friday on Hey Buffalo Records and are coming back where it all began to celebrate.

Their self-titled debut album, released in June 2018, received critical acclaim and they will also be joined by Means of Production and DJ Pete Keeley at the gig.

4. What: The Garibaldi Reunion

Where: Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, NR31 6PP

When: February 29, 9pm to 2am

Cost: £5 on the door

Those who let their hair down at Great Yarmouth's Garibaldi can relive the heady days of the 80s and 90s at a huge one-off reunion bash.

Knocked down in 2006, the venue was famous for its cheesy tunes and throwback classics and drew in the crowds every weekend and DJ Trigger, who had a residency there until 2000, will be joined by DJ Phil at this special event.

5. What: Gonzo's Yard Sale

Where: Gonzo's Two Room, 68 London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JT

When: February 29, 1pm to 6pm

Cost: Free

Have a browse and treat yourself to some treasures at Gonzo's Two Room, with records, art, clothes and plenty of other cool stuff to buy.

Make sure to grab a pint and enjoy some tasty food downstairs in Gonzo's Tea Room whilst your there and there will be a listening station and DJs playing too.

6. What: Wuthering Heights

Where: Maddermarket Theatre

When: Until February 29, 7.30pm, extra 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Cost: From £11.55, maddermarket.co.uk, 01603 620917

The Norwich Players present Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights, adapted by Jo Clifford, and it begins with two children staring longingly into the night through the windows of a gloomy house awaiting the return of their father from the city.

He brings home a boy called Heathcliff and his arrival sparks a passionate story of obsessive love and violent revenge.

7. What: From Darkness to Light Concert

Where: St Mary's Church, Little Walsingham, NR22 6BL

When: February 29, 7.30pm to 9pm

Cost: Free with collection at end of performance, you can also donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/rnli-adp

A beautiful concert of choral music celebrating the transition from Darkness to Light, performed by London choir Ex Umbra and it is in aid of the RNLI that saves lives at sea.

Member Emily's brother Adam Dewulf-Peters, who grew up in Norfolk, passed away aged 20 after an accident on the coastline in Aberystwyth, where he was at university, last year and they want to raise money for the charity that tried so hard to save him.