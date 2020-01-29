7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend for every budget

From the launch of a new creative market to a classic film back on the big screen, there are plenty of exciting events taking place in Norfolk this weekend.

1. What: The Room

Where: Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, NR31 6PP

When: February 1, 7.45pm

Cost: £8 in advance (details of where to buy at the-room.biz) £10 on the door

The Room is a local and live music event based on and inspired by the TV programme Later with Jools Holland and is now in its 13th year with three shows scheduled for 2020, with the others in June and September.

This weekend's event will take place across five stages and suits all music tastes, with The Coronation Kings, Riddle, The McGuilty Brothers, The Room regulars The H-Gang and the final act will be revealed on the night.

2. What: Made in Dagenham

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: Until February 1

Cost: £10 to £25, 01603 630000 or in person at the box office (new website currently being developed)

Ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together. That is the message of the musical Made in Dagenham, which is running this week at Norwich Theatre Royal and is performed by Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society.

Inspired by a true story, the show takes a trip back in time to 1968 when the Ford sewing machinists walked out in protest against sexual discrimination and demanded equal pay, which led to the 1970 Equal Pay Act, and the musical is based on the multiple BAFTA-nominated 2010 film.

3. What: Handmade Creative Market

Where: Holt Community Centre, Kerridge Way, Holt, NR25 6DN

When: February 1, 11am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Norwich Creative Market is expanding into Holt and will take place on the first Saturday of the month, featuring 30 local artists and makers.

There will also be family arts and crafts to take part in and there will be tasty food provided by Heart Street Vegan.

4. What: Anastasia

Where: Cinema City, St Andrews Street, Norwich, NR2 4AD

When: February 1, 11am

Cost: £2.50, the event is exclusively for children and their parents or carers, picturehouses.com

Anastasia tells the story of Russia's lost princess who remembers nothing about her royal heritage - her only clue is a music box that says "Together in Paris".

Anastasia (voiced by Meg Ryan) sets off for Paris to find her true identity and begin a new life and along the way she meets a charming con man and is pursued by the evil Rasputin who, along with his gang of ghostly minions, will stop at nothing to complete his curse against her family.

5. What: Hidden Treasures Exhibition

Where: Bircham Gallery, 14 Market Place, Holt, NR25 6BW

When: Until February 5, 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, closed Sundays

Cost: Free

An exhibition of 'hidden treasures' by local artist Nicholas Ward was uncovered while he was moving studios and unexpectedly discovered a large quantity of artist's proofs, some dating from the early 1980s.

Nicholas Ward was born in Great Yarmouth in 1950 and is an elected associate of the Royal Society of Painter-Etchers and Engravers. The exhibition showcases a wonderful collection of etchings, capturing local scenes in Nicholas's intricate and detailed style and offers the chance to purchase his work at affordable prices.

6. What: The Day the Music Revived

Where: Gorleston Pavilion Theatre, Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, NR31 6PP

When: February 1, 7.30pm

Cost: £15, gorlestonpavilion.co.uk, 01493 662832, in person at the box office

The Sun Rayz are very excited to present their first production at the Gorleston Pavilion, which will be an evening featuring the music of rock and roll legends Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The event celebrates Gorleston Rotary Club's 50th anniversary and it is a charity event where the proceeds will go towards the theatre restoration fund and local charities.

7. What: The National Youth Theatre Auditions

Where: The Garage, 14 Chapel Field North, Norwich NR2 1NY

When: February 1 to 2, 10am start

Cost: £46, to book visit nyt.org.uk/auditions (bursaries available)

The National Youth Theatre is bringing auditions to The Garage in Norwich as part of their search for talented young performers and creatives, including designers, technicians and musicians, across the UK aged 14 to 25.

Take part in a three-hour audition preparation workshop followed by a 1-2-1 audition with a monologue of your choice and successful auditionees will take part in a summer course in London and become members of the National Youth Theatre until they turn 26 and will perform in their shows.