7 new things to look forward to in Norwich in 2020

Dippy the Dinosaur at Norwich Cathedral, The Killers at Carrow Road and a swimming pool for dogs are all coming to Norwich in 2020

From Dippy the Dinosaur coming to Norwich Cathedral to the Carrow Road concerts, there is plenty to look forward to in the city calendar in 2020.

Dippy the Dinosaur. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum Dippy the Dinosaur. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

1. Dippy the Dinosaur comes to Norwich Cathedral

The city will host a pre-historic guest in 2020, as Dippy the Dinosaur is heading to the Nave of Norwich Cathedral from July 11 to October 31.

The iconic dinosaur has been in the Natural History Museum's Hinzte Hall welcoming guests from around the world for years and we are very lucky to have him here as one of only eight stops on the UK tour.

The architecture of the cathedral will provide a stunning backdrop for the 26-metre long dinosaur skeleton, which contains 292 bones, and there will be special events running throughout the four-month run, with more details TBC nearer the time.

The Streets will perform at Friday Night Live in Earlham Park this summer. Picture: PA/Archant The Streets will perform at Friday Night Live in Earlham Park this summer. Picture: PA/Archant

2. The launch of Friday Night Live

Created by the team behind the popular Sunday Sessions and Let's Rock Festival series, Friday Night Live is a new outdoor event for this year and will take place in Earlham Park on May 22.

The first act announced is headliner The Streets, which is led by rapper and singer Mike Skinner, and they will play their back catalogue of hits.

They released five albums and had four top ten singles in the noughties with When You Wasn't Famous, Dry Your Eyes, Fit But You Know It and Blinded By The Lights and in recent years Mike has focused on his solo material.

Les Miserables is coming to Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal Les Miserables is coming to Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

3. Les Miserables at Norwich Theatre Royal

The West End's longest-running musical, which had played in London since 1985, comes to Norwich from March 4 to April 4 and although there may be Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, there will certainly be no empty seats.

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production tells the story of former convict Jean Valjean, who spends his life seeking redemption for his crimes, and is set in 19th century France in the aftermath of the French revolution as he is haunted by Inspector Javert.

The score includes I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home and One Day More and it has now been seen by over 120 million people in 52 countries and has been translated into 22 languages.

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud

4. Carrow Road concerts

June is set to be an unforgettable month of music at the home of Norwich City, which will kick-off with The Killers on June 1 and they will play hits such as Mr Brightside and Somebody Told Me alongside material from their new album Imploding The Mirage.

The group, who hail from Las Vegas, headlined The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this summer and topped the bill at Latitude 2018 in Suffolk.

This will be followed by Irish boyband Westlife on June 19, for the first night of their tour, and fans will need to bring their singing voices along as they will playing their chart-topping anthems such as Swear it Again, You Raise Me Up and Flying Without Wings and songs from new album Spectrum.

A swimming pool for dogs is opening in Norwich Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto A swimming pool for dogs is opening in Norwich Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. The opening of a swimming pool for dogs

Make sure your four-legged-friend brushes up on their doggy paddle as a new swimming pool for your pet is launching in Norwich by mother and daughter duo George and Rachel Lambert.

The indoor pool is set to open on April 11 at the Hellesdon Park Industrial Estate and it will be heated to 29 degrees all year round.

Best of all, you will also be able to get into the water with your canine companion and there will be toys and life jackets for dogs that aren't as confident swimmers - you can follow all the latest updates on the Doggy Paddle Norwich Facebook page.

Daniel Headden and Christen Williams on the GoGoHares trail around Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher Daniel Headden and Christen Williams on the GoGoHares trail around Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

6. The launch of a dinosaur sculpture trail

Following the success of GoGoHares in 2018, and GoGoDragons and GoGoGorrillas before that, a new two-year sculpture trail is launching in summer 2020 called GoGoDiscover.

The Jurassic trail will see 20 Tyrannosaurus-Rex sculptures, decorated by local artists, stomping into Norwich and will give visitors and locals the chance to explore the city and it has once again been created by Break charity, which supports children and young people across East Anglia.

In summer 2021 they will return again and will be joined by some new friends and will be across Norfolk and not just the city centre.

A new French Bistro will be opening in Lower Goat Lane. Picture Eleanor Pringle. A new French Bistro will be opening in Lower Goat Lane. Picture Eleanor Pringle.

7. French bistro in the Norwich Lanes

You will soon be saying bonjour to a new French bistro, which has been approved by Norwich City Council, in the former home of the Norwich Gift Emporium.

The restaurant will be called L'Hexagone and the new owners are called Thomas Aubrit and Gemma Aubrit-Layfield.

It will be open from 10am to 7pm Monday to Thursday, until 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and the exact opening date is TBC.