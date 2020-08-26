Even Fred’s Happy chats about his musical journey and new releases on the Enjoy Music More podcast

Even Fred's Happy. Picture: Loye Olatunbosun Loye Olatunbosun

Out now is the fifth episode of the Enjoy Music More podcast which aims to showcase some of the fantastic bands and solo musicians from across Norfolk and East Anglia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This episode sees Danielle Booden speak to Freddie Buckley, the man behind alternative pop project Even Fred’s Happy.

Despite the music industry taking a big hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, musicians across the county have still been working hard to write and release new music.

You may also want to watch:

This episode of the podcast includes conversations about the birth of Even Fred’s Happy, the journey Buckley has been on with his music, his past and upcoming releases and how he’s found lockdown.

It also includes his tracks Misty Head and Sellout played in full.

- You can listen to the full podcast (and the previous four episodes) on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer and other streaming services or via the Enjoy Music More channel

- For more local music check out the Enjoy Music More podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter