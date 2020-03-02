Search

A Doctor Who escape room is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 02 March 2020

A Doctor Who escape room is coming to Norwich Credit: Escape Hunt

Archant

Sci-fi fans are in for a treat as a Doctor Who-themed escape room is opening in the city where players will need to defeat a Dalek to survive.

You need to defeat a dalek in the new escape room coming to Norwich Credit: Escape HuntYou need to defeat a dalek in the new escape room coming to Norwich Credit: Escape Hunt

In January, it was announced that new attraction Escape Hunt, which has venues in 27 countries worldwide, is opening in the former home of Cafe Rouge at intu Chapelfield.

It is set to launch at the end of April or early May and will boast themed rooms, including Alice in Puzzleland, which was revealed last month, and Doctor Who: A Dalek Awakens.

The Doctor Who game sees teams of two to six players step onto a doomed spaceship which has been invaded by a Dalek who has tapped into the power system and is preparing for ruthless extermination.

Escape Hunt will open in the former home of Cafe Rouge Picture: ArchantEscape Hunt will open in the former home of Cafe Rouge Picture: Archant

The only way for teams to stop the Dalek is to shut down the ship's power, but by doing that players will also shut down the life system which will risk the lives of all 10,000 passengers and crew on board.

Teams are given an hour to solve the puzzles, resolve this impossible situation and prevent catastrophe before the time runs out.

Richard Harpham, CEO of Escape Hunt, said "We are delighted to be creating a second game, Doctor Who: A Dalek Awakens, with BBC Studios following the success of our first game with them, Doctor Who: World's Collide.

Escape Hunt are launching their Alice in Puzzleland escape room, based on Lewis Carrolls classic tale, in Norwich. Credit: Escape HuntEscape Hunt are launching their Alice in Puzzleland escape room, based on Lewis Carrolls classic tale, in Norwich. Credit: Escape Hunt

"Doctor Who has a loyal and dedicated fan base, which we have seen from the success of our first game, so to be able to bring some variety to the public with a brand new and innovative game centred around the iconic Dalek characters is an exciting prospect for Escape Hunt."

According to the original planning documents, Escape Hunt is set to operate from 9am to 10pm seven days a week, create seven to 10 new jobs and will have a bar where teams can toast to their success or drown their sorrows if they didn't make it out in time.

Sign up to be the first to know when booking opens for Norwich at escapehunt.com

