Barrister, visual artist and EDP journalist among ten writers selected for mentoring programme

PUBLISHED: 15:44 25 January 2019

The winners of the 2019 Escalator scheme, a talent development programme for aspiring writers run by the National Centre for Writing, based in Norwich. Picture: Thom Law.



Archant

A barrister, visual artist and EDP journalist are among ten aspiring writers selected to take part in a talent development programme run by the National Centre for Writing (NCW).

The centre, based in Norwich, runs the Escalator scheme, which provides support and advice to help the selected writers take the next steps on their writing journey.

Laura Stimson, the NCW’s programme manager, said: “The remarkable quality and number of applications received for Escalator this year demonstrates once again that literature is really thriving in the eastern region.”

EDP journalist Daniel Hickey said: “Last August I moved to the UK from Ireland and acceptance of the scheme has made that very worthwhile.

“I hope to make the most of the opportunity and look forward to working with my mentor, Anjali Joseph, and the other participants.”

In alphabetical order, the winners are:

• Michael Allen

• Anni Domingo

• Sam Hacking

• Daniel Hickey

• Rob Perry

• Jon Ransom

• Hannah Redding

• Kellee Rich

• Emily Slade

• Tony Warner

This year’s mentors are award-winning, critically-acclaimed writers Yvvette Edwards, Daniel Hahn, Anjali Joseph, Ross Raisin and Hayley Webster.

