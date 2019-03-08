Video

Norwich restaurant launches Mary Poppins afternoon tea

Mary Poppins afternoon tea Credit: Erpingham House Archant

A restaurant in the city is hosting Mary Poppins-themed afternoon tea and it sounds practically perfect in every way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Erpingham House vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Erpingham House vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Make sure you're looking spit spot and have your umbrella in hand, as everyone's favourite nanny will be celebrated in style at Erpingham House in Tombland.

The tea with a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious twist will take place on Sunday, September 22 with three time slots at 11am, 1pm and 3pm which all last one-and-a-half hours.

Forget feeding the birds of flying a kite and enjoy include assorted sandwiches, scones, churros and sponge cakes with potions and surprise treats.

READ MORE: 6 escape rooms to visit in Norwich

The tea will be completely vegan like all the menu at Erpingham House, which opened its doors in May 2018 and owner Loui Blake recently announced plans to open a second branch in Brighton.

The plant-based bar and restaurant has gained a large following in the city since it opened and it has proved popular on social media with its Instagram-friendly flower walls and pink decor.

Erpingham House vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Erpingham House vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

So enjoy a spoonful, or two, of sugar and book at eventbrite.co.uk with tickets for £15.99 with juice and £19.99 with prosecco.