Range of entertainment showcased at the Seagull

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Versatile performer, Neil Gore, will hit the stage at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield on Friday, November 23, at 7.30pm, as he presents a new adaptation of ‘The Ragged Trousered Philanthropist’ by Robert Tresswell.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Using Edwardian magic lantern slides, political conjuring tricks, live music and song, this brilliant one man show will entertain, provoke, and demonstrate how truly effective small space theatre can be. Tickets £10/£8/£5 (unwaged).

On Saturday, November 24, at 7.30pm, the very best of British folk music is brought to the Seagull by Jez Lowe and Steve Tilston. These two brilliant, thoughtful songwriters blend, inspire through their songs, their anecdotes and their delightful personalities. Tickets £15/£14.

Andy Davis hosts the regular karaoke night on Sunday, November 25, at 8pm,in the Foyer bar. Old hands and novices are equally welcome at this friendly event. Admission free.

For more details of events and opportunities at the Seagull Theatre please contact the box office on 01502 589726, or visit www.theseagull.co.uk