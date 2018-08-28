Enter The Dragons review: A brilliant way of enriching and empowering women

Enter The Dragons production by A&E Comedy. Photo: Courtesy of Wells Maltings Courtesy of Wells Maltings

Review of Enter The Dragons at Wells Maltings.

“Oh Kronas” prays the masked and primitively covered figure at the start of Enter the Dragons. “Make me younger, or at least able to bear my role as an aged woman!”

Sounds worthy, challenging... dull.

But when it’s done as comedy with every weapon that theatre possesses: clowning, masks, mime, puppetry, even silly costumes and crazy teeth, it engages an audience in the best possible way.

Wonderfully funny, the small cast, always engagingly disguised, embellished by gorgeous costumes, sound effects, dazzling lighting – a brilliant way of enriching and empowering women, this evening of theatre presented by A&E Comedy delighted when shown on Wednesday evening at Wells Maltings Theatre.

It was a first prize winner at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, also at Brighton Fringe, last year. Deservedly so, and well worth turning out for.

I am not going to reveal how many members of the cast there were. A surprise for any future viewers!