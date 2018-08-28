Video

‘Didn’t make me think of Christmas’ - Mixed reaction to the John Lewis festive advert starring Elton John

Elton John stars in the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.

John Lewis has been accused of not making its festive advert “Christmassy” enough after it released its 2018 offering starring Elton John.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The singer’s performance of Your Song acts as the soundtrack to a festive look back at his life and career.

The ad, called The Boy and the Piano, opens with Sir Elton gently tapping out the opening notes to Your Song before viewers are taken back through key moments in his life. It ends with a four-year-old Elton running down the stairs on Christmas morning and unwrapping his grandmother’s gift of her piano.

But many of our readers don’t believe the advert is as festive as previous years.

Julie Taylor said: “I love Elton John and I get the whole Elton John story but come on John Lewis we want Christmas cheer not a movie of Elton John.”

The 2018 John Lewis advert looks back at the life of Elton John through his hit Your Song. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire . The 2018 John Lewis advert looks back at the life of Elton John through his hit Your Song. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire .

Gina Freeman said: “Didn’t make me think of Christmas, and I think it’s far to say most people can’t afford a full sized piano for Christmas or has the space. Completely missed the mark for me.”

Mica Hatto said: “I’m not sure what to make of it, of course it’s Elton through the years but slightly disappointed that you wait till the last seconds to see any reference to Christmas.”

And Kerry Lambert said: “Nope, I really don’t like this advert. Yes I like Elton John and yes I understand the end message but honestly how many parents can easily afford such a grand gift? Heartbreaking for those that are already struggling daily let alone at Christmas.”

But other readers were more impressed by the advert which first aired on Thursday night.

Sir Elton John is the star of the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire. Sir Elton John is the star of the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.

Justin Watts said: “This is John Lewis doing what they do best, something different to all the others. It is not a plea for you to all spend your cash there, but a reminder of what Christmas should be about, creating memories with loved ones. That’s how they get your confidence, by being empathetic, not ruthless. If Elton donated his fee, then all the better.”

Sharon Povey said: “I love Elton John and I think it’s about thinking of family.”

And Chris Mooney simply described it as “brilliant”.

It is the second of the retailer’s Christmas ads to feature Your Song after singer Ellie Goulding recorded a cover for the 2010 campaign.

This year's John Lewis advert celebrates the life of Elton John. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire. This year's John Lewis advert celebrates the life of Elton John. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.

But shoppers at the Norwich store might be disappointed to learn that there will be no plush toys available in Sir Elton’s likeness this year, with the retailer instead selling four pianos - two uprights for around £800 and two keyboards starting at £150 - and a range of vintage tour t-shirts.

• What did you make of the advert? Let us know in the comments.