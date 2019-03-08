Video

An Elf University is opening in Norwich for Christmas

The Elf University is back at intu Chapelfield in Norwich this Christmas Credit: Kirsty Smith Photography KIRSTY SMITH photography

Become your best elf at a new university with a Christmas twist bringing the north pole to Norwich.

Your little ones have been chosen by Father Christmas to help him get ready for the big day at the Elf University, which opens its doors from Saturday, November 2 to Sunday, December 1.

The training will take place at intu Chapelfield shopping centre and will equip students with the skills to become a fully qualified elf.

The event returns for its third year and children will meet Tinks, Binks, Dot and Spot, who will guide pupils through each of their departments.

There is a jam-packed programme of festive activities throughout the month for families, which will finish with a graduation ceremony on December 1 when Father Christmas will fly in on his sleigh to hand out the certificates.

The activities are hat design on November 2, a music workshop on November 3, both all day, then from 3.30pm to 6.30pm on Thursdays there will be a testing station on November 7, with wild and wacky Christmas experiments, the chance to meet Father Christmas on November 14, with booking essential, the chance to make Christmas food on November 21 and on November 28 help Father Christmas sort out the post.

Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at intu Chapelfield says; "Join our happy band of excitable elves and learn how to be your best elf this Christmas, as our intu family club teaches families how to become one of Santa's little helpers.

"Starting on November 2, we're making the magic of Christmas last a little longer and giving Santa some extra helping hands to ensure everything runs super smoothly come Christmas Eve.

"There will be lots of mischievous behaviour and fun to be had as our elves share their magic."

All the Elf University workshops will take place outside Boots on the Lower Ground Mall and are free for intu Chapelfield's family club members, you can sign up online at intu.co.uk/chapelfield and you also need to be a member to meet Father Christmas.