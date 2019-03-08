Search

Advanced search

Get hands-on in the Discovery Zone

PUBLISHED: 10:10 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 18 June 2019

The Discovery Zone links STEM subjects with food, farming and the countryside in a hands-on and interactive way Picture: Lee Blanchflower

The Discovery Zone links STEM subjects with food, farming and the countryside in a hands-on and interactive way Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Archant

Visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 will be able to get involved with a huge selection of hands-on, messy and fun learning activities in the Discovery Zone, thanks to a new collaboration between The Food and Farming Discovery Trust and the Norwich Science Festival.

The Discovery Zone links STEM subjects with food, farming and the countryside in a hands-on and interactive way Picture: James Bass PhotographyThe Discovery Zone links STEM subjects with food, farming and the countryside in a hands-on and interactive way Picture: James Bass Photography

The focus of the Discovery Zone is to link STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects with food, farming and the countryside in a hands-on and interactive way.

Join local scientists to learn about cuddly microbes, bird migration, rockets, pink pigeons, beach conservation, modern farming, animal husbandry and much more. Polish up your scientific and engineering skills by model making, DNA detecting, nest building, solving riddles, experimenting with chemicals and food and by battling with bacteria.

All the activities and stands are free of charge and there are also free workshops and entertainment on the central Discovery Zone stage. All details and timings are on the Royal Norfolk Show website.

The organisations providing free activities in the Discovery Zone include the Norwich Research Park, University of East Anglia, Institute of Physics, British Science Association, Forum Trust, Rocket FX, Alpha Inclusion, DNA Detectives, Morrisons, Norfolk County Council, Holkham Estate, Raptor Aerospace Ltd, SAW Trust and Nest Project.

The Discovery Zone links STEM subjects with food, farming and the countryside in a hands-on and interactive way Picture: Lee BlanchflowerThe Discovery Zone links STEM subjects with food, farming and the countryside in a hands-on and interactive way Picture: Lee Blanchflower

You may also want to watch:

The Discovery Zone is the hub of interactive learning and entertainment for young people and families.

The show is thankful for the support of the Norwich Science Festival and the Discovery Zone is a chance for you to learn more about this autumn's event at The Forum, Norwich.

The Discovery Zone links STEM subjects with food, farming and the countryside in a hands-on and interactive way Picture: James Bass PhotographyThe Discovery Zone links STEM subjects with food, farming and the countryside in a hands-on and interactive way Picture: James Bass Photography

Schools at the show

Over 9,000 schoolchildren will come and enjoy all that the Royal Norfolk Show has to offer in 2019. More than 124 schools from across Norfolk will take part in activities in the Discovery Zone, and talk to experts in a range of areas and learn about farming, food and the countryside.

Children from primary, secondary and specialist education providers will enjoy this special day out, which will be designed to offer education outside of the classroom.

Schools will also be taking part in an art competition and demonstrating their green fingers by planting a small produce garden in a wheelbarrow.

Most Read

‘An immense impact’ - Sir James Dyson donates £19m for education centre at his former school

Sir James Dyson was born Cromer and joined Gresham's aged nine, attending the school from 1956 to 1965. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for north Norfolk

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘It’s terrible, everything is gone’ - Couple devastated by fire which ripped through home

Fire crews have tackled a fire at Roughton Road in Cromer.

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

Dogs loose on A47 near Norwich following two-vehicle collision

The Harford Bridge junction on the A47, south of Norwich, where two vehicles were involved in a collision. Picture: Google

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for north Norfolk

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich City transfer rumours: Arsenal starlet set for Canaries

Norwich City have been touted with Charlie Gilmour Picture Adam Davy/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘An immense impact’ - Sir James Dyson donates £19m for education centre at his former school

Sir James Dyson was born Cromer and joined Gresham's aged nine, attending the school from 1956 to 1965. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

‘He is a player we have talked about’ - Hanley on Blackburn’s radar

Grant Hanley is being linked with a return to Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dogs loose on A47 near Norwich following two-vehicle collision

The Harford Bridge junction on the A47, south of Norwich, where two vehicles were involved in a collision. Picture: Google

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

Open Up: Stephen Fry urges ‘human beating hearts’ of Norfolk to speak about men’s mental health

Stephen Fry, in his exclusive video recorded for this newspaper. Photo: Stephen Fry
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists