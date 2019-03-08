Get hands-on in the Discovery Zone

The Discovery Zone links STEM subjects with food, farming and the countryside in a hands-on and interactive way Picture: Lee Blanchflower Archant

Visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 will be able to get involved with a huge selection of hands-on, messy and fun learning activities in the Discovery Zone, thanks to a new collaboration between The Food and Farming Discovery Trust and the Norwich Science Festival.

The focus of the Discovery Zone is to link STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects with food, farming and the countryside in a hands-on and interactive way.

Join local scientists to learn about cuddly microbes, bird migration, rockets, pink pigeons, beach conservation, modern farming, animal husbandry and much more. Polish up your scientific and engineering skills by model making, DNA detecting, nest building, solving riddles, experimenting with chemicals and food and by battling with bacteria.

All the activities and stands are free of charge and there are also free workshops and entertainment on the central Discovery Zone stage. All details and timings are on the Royal Norfolk Show website.

The organisations providing free activities in the Discovery Zone include the Norwich Research Park, University of East Anglia, Institute of Physics, British Science Association, Forum Trust, Rocket FX, Alpha Inclusion, DNA Detectives, Morrisons, Norfolk County Council, Holkham Estate, Raptor Aerospace Ltd, SAW Trust and Nest Project.

The Discovery Zone is the hub of interactive learning and entertainment for young people and families.

The show is thankful for the support of the Norwich Science Festival and the Discovery Zone is a chance for you to learn more about this autumn's event at The Forum, Norwich.

Schools at the show

Over 9,000 schoolchildren will come and enjoy all that the Royal Norfolk Show has to offer in 2019. More than 124 schools from across Norfolk will take part in activities in the Discovery Zone, and talk to experts in a range of areas and learn about farming, food and the countryside.

Children from primary, secondary and specialist education providers will enjoy this special day out, which will be designed to offer education outside of the classroom.

Schools will also be taking part in an art competition and demonstrating their green fingers by planting a small produce garden in a wheelbarrow.