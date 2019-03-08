Have a cup of tea on the EDP

Eloise Kedzlie and Dominic Annis at the Eastern Daily Press tea tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2018 Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Pick up a token in the EDP in the run-up to the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 and enjoy a free cup of tea or coffee at the show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Purchase a Norfolk Day celebration pack at the EDP tea tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Purchase a Norfolk Day celebration pack at the EDP tea tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019

The Royal Norfolk Show is the county's great social get-together: a chance to catch up with old friends and acquaintances over a cuppa or a pint. At the EDP, we feel just the same.

For us, the show is a chance to meet our readers, hear their views and thank them for supporting us over the year.

As ever, there will be free tea and coffee for readers who present the token that we'll be running in the paper from Saturday, June 22 to Thursday, June 27.

You may also want to watch:

With Norfolk Day not far away - July 27 - we're offering visitors to the EDP tea tent the chance to purchase a Norfolk Day celebration pack. It's going to be a major celebration in the county, so make sure you're prepared for the party.

You can also pick up a copy of Going Up! - the souvenir every Norwich City fan needs after a magnificent promotion season. You can re-live the rollercoaster in our limited edition, picture-packed, 164-page magazine.

It wouldn't be a proper show without the EDP goodie bag, a bargain on the day at £1, including a copy of the EDP and Evening news, free cup of tea or coffee, free show guide, water, crisps and a sweet at each entrance to the show.

At this year's show we are also offering readers the chance to win £500-worth of Richardson's holiday vouchers, so make sure you pick up a copy of the EDP or Norwich Evening News from Saturday, June 22.

Please come and see us and let us know how we're doing. Your views and support are really important to us.

The EDP tea tent can be found on stand 216 on Third drive.