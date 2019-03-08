Search

This Easter weekend youth theatre group proves “You Can't Stop The Beat!”

PUBLISHED: 12:54 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 18 April 2019

Echo Youth theatre performance of Hairspray Easter weekend 2019 Photo: Mathew Woodman

This bank holiday weekend Echo take on HAIRSPRAY the Broadway mega hit. Set in Baltimore USA in the 1960’s during the civil rights movement.

Hairspray follows Tracy Turnblad a confident singer and dancer who dreams of becoming a star.

Tracy wants to audition for a television role but told that she just does not look the part. Tracy is not bothered by this and continues to follow her dream and proves exactly why you should never judge people for the way they look.

This action packed colourful rendition is the perfect treat for the family this Easter bank holiday. Just because the cast are young does not mean the quality of the show is in anyway juvenile. If anything it adds to the enjoyment. Filled with XFactor moments where impressive vocals boom out of these young performers. I had to remind myself after that these were all youth actors just beginning their promising careers. The cast of 48 range from aged 9 – 18 all with a variety of talents that work together with the grace and professionalism of a Broadway show.

Echo theatre started in 2017 and was created to provide challenging and varied theatre experiences for young people. Echo offers young aspiring talents the platform they need at reasonable prices. This provides opportunities to children with talent that might not be able to afford the fees of traditional theatre groups.

Although relatively new Echo is ran by a group of highly experienced volunteers who provide classes and workshops. Despite the company being in their infancy Echo Youth Theatre has already been nominated for Best Play for their previous performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream in the NODA East awards. A feat made even more impressive when you realise that all the team leaders and Co-Founders offer their time and services voluntarily. This is highly impressive for a youth group to be nominated alongside adult productions.

This truly is a treat for the whole family and all profits from the show go back into the Youth Programme for their next project.

I can't say it enough. Go and see this show!

