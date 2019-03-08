13 Easter egg hunts taking place in Norfolk

Children taking part in an Easter egg hunt Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto DGLimages

Get all the family together this Easter and take part in one of these egg hunts taking place in Norfolk and there is even one for dogs too.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Easter egg hunt around the grounds of the National Trust's Blickling Hall. Pictured from left Thomas Minors, Diane Sneddon, Amy Minors and Thomas Minors Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Easter egg hunt around the grounds of the National Trust's Blickling Hall. Pictured from left Thomas Minors, Diane Sneddon, Amy Minors and Thomas Minors Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

North Norfolk Railway

From Sheringham to Holt

April 15 to 22

Adult £13.50, senior £12.50, child (5-15) £9.75, under 5 free

Take part in the children’s Easter egg hunt and meet the Easter bunny.

Hop-on Hop-off with a day rover ticket to enjoy the sights and sound of a working heritage railway this Easter.

The Easter Hunt activity sheet is free to all children accompanied by fare paying adults.

Hot and cold food and drink will be available from our refreshment rooms at Sheringham, Weybourne and Holt.

Easter egg hunt Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Easter egg hunt Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

National Trust - Cadbury Easter egg hunt

Blickling Estate, Felbrigg Hall, Sheringham Park, Oxburgh Hall

April 19 to 22, visit easter.cadbury.co.uk for times and prices

Head to any of these four attractions over the Easter weekend and enjoy a Cadbury’s chocolate treat when you take part in the egg hunt whilst learning about nature and following clues.

Pensthorpe Natural Park

Fakenham, NR21 0LN

April 6 to 22, 10am to 5pm

Easter egg hunt around the grounds of the National Trust's Blickling Hall. Pictured are Ty, Reaser and Rachel Aldred. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Easter egg hunt around the grounds of the National Trust's Blickling Hall. Pictured are Ty, Reaser and Rachel Aldred. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Adult £10.95, senior £9.95, child (3-16) £9.95. under 3 free

You can follow an Easter egg treasure hunt around the reserve and get stuck into Easter crafts.

Each day they will also be hiding one golden egg which, in order to find, you will need to work together as a family to hunt it out.

Whoever finds the egg and brings it back to the shop will have the chance to win a prize.

The golden egg will be hidden in a different top-secret location every day.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Morton Lane, Lenwade, NR9 5JW

Until April 22, 9.30am to 5pm

With a golden egg at Pensthorpe's Easter Eggstravagansa is Macy Mallett (8). Picture: Ian Burt With a golden egg at Pensthorpe's Easter Eggstravagansa is Macy Mallett (8). Picture: Ian Burt

Visitors 90cm and over £16.95, seniors £14.95

Following on from the success of 2018’s Dippy in Wonderland, Dippy the Dinosaur has again joined forces with the Easter bunny and together they will bring the adventure park to life with characters and scenes from Lewis Carroll’s magical novel.

Guests young and old can expect interactive Easter activities such as the Dinosaurs in Wonderland Trail and an egg hunt with an Easter mask to win.

Smaller Easter bunnies will also be in for a treat this holiday as brand-new soft play area Dippy-Ville opens and in the Secret Animal Garden you can see the real White Rabbit and take part in Easter Crafts.

Wroxham Barns

Tunstead Rd, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

April 6 to 22, 10am to 5pm

No entrance fee (pay for your choice of activities) see prices at wroxhambarns.co.uk

On Junior Farm, your little ones can follow the Easter trail and there will also be singing and dancing with Junior Farm mascots Barny and Bella and the chance to help feeding the lambs.

Hop onboard the Easter Eggspress at Bure Valley Railway Hop onboard the Easter Eggspress at Bure Valley Railway

The Family Funpark will be open daily from 11am and you can ride the Dizzy Caterpillars and Jumping Frogs, whoosh down the giant slides, take a trip on the train, steer remote-control cars and boats, compete on the aquablasters and take up the challenge on the 18-hole Championship Mini Adventure Golf course.

Hoveton Hall Gardens

NR12 8RJ

April 19 to 22, 10.30am to 5pm

Adult £7.50, senior £6.50, child (4-16) £4

Families can wander through the stunning grounds of Hoveton Hall while their children hunt for treasure clues to discover their Easter prize.

Easter Bunnies will help under fives hunt for their Easter eggs in the walled gardens.

Easter egg hunt Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Easter egg hunt Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

School Road, South Walsham, Norwich, NR13 6DZ

April 19, 11am to 4pm

£6.85 adult, £6.60 concession, child (5-16) £3.95, children (0-5) free, £2.50 per child for Easter Egg trail

Hunt for the colourful eggs that will lead you to a chocolate egg prize. There will also be face painting and Easter crafts for children.

Great Yarmouth Town Centre

April 6 to 20, 10am to 4pm

Free, full details gytcp.co.uk

Find all twelve bunnies in selected town centre shops and when you spot one be sure to note down its name.

Somerleyton Hall Easter Egg Hunt. Little bunnies, Sophia and Eloise Foley with Jessica Hurren. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Somerleyton Hall Easter Egg Hunt. Little bunnies, Sophia and Eloise Foley with Jessica Hurren. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Once you have collected all the bunny’s names head to the final location to pick up your chocolate reward.

You can also enter the prize draw to win one of the bunnies from the trail.

Entry forms can be collected from any of the participating shops on the trail: Boots, Sentiments, Specsavers, Unique Crafts, Cobholm Miniatures, Palmers, Sew Sew, Mermaid Quay, Jany Pets, Helens Card, F Hinds and IJustWanna...Candy which is the end location.

Salhouse Broad

Lower Street, NR13 6RX

April 19, 10am to 3pm

£4 per child

Follow the egg trail around the Broad, take part in the Easter Egg quiz and find yourselves some hidden treats.

Easter egg hunt for dogs Credit: Dog Furiendly Easter egg hunt for dogs Credit: Dog Furiendly

The trail lasts approximately 45 minutes and there will also be arts and crafts and games.

Bure Valley Railway

From Aylsham to Wroxham

April 6 to 22

Adult £14 (16+), child (5-15) £7, child (0-4) free, dog £3.50

Hop on board the Easter Eggspress over the Easter school holidays for an exciting day out for all the family.

There is a free Easter egg for each child when completing the Easter trail.

In addition, colouring activities and a decorated Whistlestop Café add to the Easter-themed event.

Holkham Estate

Holkham Road, NR23 1AB

April 19 to 22, 10am to 5pm

Holham Hallf, Field to Fork Experience and Walled Garden: Adult £16, child £8

Follow the clues to find the rabbit’s hat, take part in arts and crafts, including plant your own carrot seed and make your own leaf crown and hunt around the garden to complete the scrambled bird quiz and colour match challenge with a chocolate egg ant the end.

Yuo will also be able to hop on the Easter Express for a trailer ride to the walled garden and Holkham’s first ever Easter Food Fair is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, celebrating local and regional artisan producers.

Somerleyton Hall

Lovingland, NR32 5QQ

April 19 to 22, 10am to 5pm

Garden only: £6.95 adult, over 60’s £5.90, child (5-16) £4.80

Just across the border, Somerleyton Hall is running a children’s Easter egg hunt around the stunning gardens with a chocolate prize once they have completed the trail.

There will also be a colouring competition and on Good Friday the Suffolk Wildlife Trust will be running a workshop about local birds and their nests and eggs from 10am to 3pm.

Centre Paws Norfolk

Barnham Broom Road, Wymondham, NR18 0RR

April 20, 11am to 4pm

£6 on the day

Tails will be wagging across Norfolk this Easter as an egg hunt designed for your four-legged friend is coming to the county.

The event, which has been organised by Dog Furiendly events, takes place over the Easter weekend with hour-long hunts at 11am, 12pm and 3pm.

Plastic eggs will be filled with dog treats which will be hidden around the farm and dogs and their humans will have to sniff them out.

There will also be games throughout the day to win special prizes like dog toys, treats and dog-friendly chocolate eggs.