13 Easter egg hunts taking place in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 15:42 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 08 April 2019
DGLimages
Get all the family together this Easter and take part in one of these egg hunts taking place in Norfolk and there is even one for dogs too.
North Norfolk Railway
From Sheringham to Holt
April 15 to 22
Adult £13.50, senior £12.50, child (5-15) £9.75, under 5 free
Take part in the children’s Easter egg hunt and meet the Easter bunny.
Hop-on Hop-off with a day rover ticket to enjoy the sights and sound of a working heritage railway this Easter.
The Easter Hunt activity sheet is free to all children accompanied by fare paying adults.
Hot and cold food and drink will be available from our refreshment rooms at Sheringham, Weybourne and Holt.
National Trust - Cadbury Easter egg hunt
Blickling Estate, Felbrigg Hall, Sheringham Park, Oxburgh Hall
April 19 to 22, visit easter.cadbury.co.uk for times and prices
Head to any of these four attractions over the Easter weekend and enjoy a Cadbury’s chocolate treat when you take part in the egg hunt whilst learning about nature and following clues.
Pensthorpe Natural Park
Fakenham, NR21 0LN
April 6 to 22, 10am to 5pm
Adult £10.95, senior £9.95, child (3-16) £9.95. under 3 free
You can follow an Easter egg treasure hunt around the reserve and get stuck into Easter crafts.
Each day they will also be hiding one golden egg which, in order to find, you will need to work together as a family to hunt it out.
Whoever finds the egg and brings it back to the shop will have the chance to win a prize.
The golden egg will be hidden in a different top-secret location every day.
Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure
Morton Lane, Lenwade, NR9 5JW
Until April 22, 9.30am to 5pm
Visitors 90cm and over £16.95, seniors £14.95
Following on from the success of 2018’s Dippy in Wonderland, Dippy the Dinosaur has again joined forces with the Easter bunny and together they will bring the adventure park to life with characters and scenes from Lewis Carroll’s magical novel.
Guests young and old can expect interactive Easter activities such as the Dinosaurs in Wonderland Trail and an egg hunt with an Easter mask to win.
Smaller Easter bunnies will also be in for a treat this holiday as brand-new soft play area Dippy-Ville opens and in the Secret Animal Garden you can see the real White Rabbit and take part in Easter Crafts.
Wroxham Barns
Tunstead Rd, Hoveton, NR12 8QU
April 6 to 22, 10am to 5pm
No entrance fee (pay for your choice of activities) see prices at wroxhambarns.co.uk
On Junior Farm, your little ones can follow the Easter trail and there will also be singing and dancing with Junior Farm mascots Barny and Bella and the chance to help feeding the lambs.
The Family Funpark will be open daily from 11am and you can ride the Dizzy Caterpillars and Jumping Frogs, whoosh down the giant slides, take a trip on the train, steer remote-control cars and boats, compete on the aquablasters and take up the challenge on the 18-hole Championship Mini Adventure Golf course.
Hoveton Hall Gardens
NR12 8RJ
April 19 to 22, 10.30am to 5pm
Adult £7.50, senior £6.50, child (4-16) £4
Families can wander through the stunning grounds of Hoveton Hall while their children hunt for treasure clues to discover their Easter prize.
Easter Bunnies will help under fives hunt for their Easter eggs in the walled gardens.
Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden
School Road, South Walsham, Norwich, NR13 6DZ
April 19, 11am to 4pm
£6.85 adult, £6.60 concession, child (5-16) £3.95, children (0-5) free, £2.50 per child for Easter Egg trail
Hunt for the colourful eggs that will lead you to a chocolate egg prize. There will also be face painting and Easter crafts for children.
Great Yarmouth Town Centre
April 6 to 20, 10am to 4pm
Free, full details gytcp.co.uk
Find all twelve bunnies in selected town centre shops and when you spot one be sure to note down its name.
Once you have collected all the bunny’s names head to the final location to pick up your chocolate reward.
You can also enter the prize draw to win one of the bunnies from the trail.
Entry forms can be collected from any of the participating shops on the trail: Boots, Sentiments, Specsavers, Unique Crafts, Cobholm Miniatures, Palmers, Sew Sew, Mermaid Quay, Jany Pets, Helens Card, F Hinds and IJustWanna...Candy which is the end location.
Salhouse Broad
Lower Street, NR13 6RX
April 19, 10am to 3pm
£4 per child
Follow the egg trail around the Broad, take part in the Easter Egg quiz and find yourselves some hidden treats.
The trail lasts approximately 45 minutes and there will also be arts and crafts and games.
Bure Valley Railway
From Aylsham to Wroxham
April 6 to 22
Adult £14 (16+), child (5-15) £7, child (0-4) free, dog £3.50
Hop on board the Easter Eggspress over the Easter school holidays for an exciting day out for all the family.
There is a free Easter egg for each child when completing the Easter trail.
In addition, colouring activities and a decorated Whistlestop Café add to the Easter-themed event.
Holkham Estate
Holkham Road, NR23 1AB
April 19 to 22, 10am to 5pm
Holham Hallf, Field to Fork Experience and Walled Garden: Adult £16, child £8
Follow the clues to find the rabbit’s hat, take part in arts and crafts, including plant your own carrot seed and make your own leaf crown and hunt around the garden to complete the scrambled bird quiz and colour match challenge with a chocolate egg ant the end.
Yuo will also be able to hop on the Easter Express for a trailer ride to the walled garden and Holkham’s first ever Easter Food Fair is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, celebrating local and regional artisan producers.
Somerleyton Hall
Lovingland, NR32 5QQ
April 19 to 22, 10am to 5pm
Garden only: £6.95 adult, over 60’s £5.90, child (5-16) £4.80
Just across the border, Somerleyton Hall is running a children’s Easter egg hunt around the stunning gardens with a chocolate prize once they have completed the trail.
There will also be a colouring competition and on Good Friday the Suffolk Wildlife Trust will be running a workshop about local birds and their nests and eggs from 10am to 3pm.
Centre Paws Norfolk
Barnham Broom Road, Wymondham, NR18 0RR
April 20, 11am to 4pm
£6 on the day
Tails will be wagging across Norfolk this Easter as an egg hunt designed for your four-legged friend is coming to the county.
The event, which has been organised by Dog Furiendly events, takes place over the Easter weekend with hour-long hunts at 11am, 12pm and 3pm.
Plastic eggs will be filled with dog treats which will be hidden around the farm and dogs and their humans will have to sniff them out.
There will also be games throughout the day to win special prizes like dog toys, treats and dog-friendly chocolate eggs.