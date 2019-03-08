15 family events taking place over Easter Bank Holiday weekend
PUBLISHED: 13:17 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 16 April 2019
From the UK’s largest inflatable park to a visit from Paddington Bear, there is plenty to keep all the family busy over the Easter Bank Holiday.
What: Find the golden eggs
Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Morton Lane, Lenwade, NR9 5JW
When: April 20 to 21, 11.45am start, opening hours 9.30am to 5pm Cost: Visitors 90cm and over £16.95, seniors £14.95
Golden eggs will be hidden around Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure this weekend, giving five lucky winners the chance to win one of five egg-cellent prizes.
The egg hunt will start at 11.45am sharp on Saturday and Sunday morning, announcing that this year's Easter bunny has left five golden eggs in secret locations around the park's Easter Wonderland.
The prizes on offer include an £125 gift card, a Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure family pass as well as tickets to the park's Dinos at Night event in June. Guests can claim their prizes at the park's guest services area.
All other attractions will be open, including the new soft play area Dippy-Ville as well as the Predator High Ropes and Dippy's Splash Zone.
What: Paddington Visits
Where: Bressingham Steam & Gardens, IP22 2AA
When: April 21, 10.30am to 5pm
Cost: £13.63 adults, seniors £12.72, child (3-16) £9.08, aged 2 £2.50, under 2's free, bressingham.co.uk
Make sure to pack your marmalade sandwiches as everyone's favourite bear is coming to Bressingham Steam & Gardens, near Diss, direct from Peru to entertain fans young and old.
Paddington will be at the attraction on Easter Sunday and will be making personal appearances throughout the day and tickets include unlimited train rides.
What: Easter Food Fair
Where: Holkham Hall, NR23 1AB
When: April 20 to 21, 10am to 4pm
Cost: Free entry, parking £3
New for 2019, Holkham Hall is holding a food fair in The Lady Elizabeth Wing.
Local and regional artisan producers will showcase their best produce for visitors to try and buy this Easter.
There will be a range of food and drink, from homemade jams, chutneys and cheeses to fresh bread, hot cross buns and a mix of your favourite beers, ciders and spirits.
The Lady Elizabeth Wing bar will be open and there will be a number of concession vans in the courtyard too.
What: Egg hunt for dogs
Where: Centre Paws Norfolk, Barnham Broom Road, Wymondham, NR18 0RR
When: April 20, 11am to 4pm
Cost: £6 on the day
Tails will be wagging across Norfolk this Easter as an egg hunt designed for your four-legged friend is coming to the county.
The event, which has been organised by Dog Furiendly events, takes place over the Easter weekend with hour-long hunts at 11am, 12pm and 3pm.
Plastic eggs will be filled with dog treats which will be hidden around the farm and dogs and their humans will have to sniff them out.
There will also be games throughout the day to win special prizes like dog toys, treats and dog-friendly chocolate eggs.
What: Hairspray the Musical
Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich, NR2 4SF
When: April 18 to 20, 7.30pm and extra 2.30pm matinee Saturday
Cost: Adult £15, under 18s £10, opennorwich.org.uk
Echo Youth Theatre present Hairspray the Musical - a feel-good comedy and winner of eight Tony Awards with memorable songs such as Good Morning Baltimore and You Can't Stop The Beat.
Its timeless message that everyone should be treated equally regardless of social, cultural and physical differences is as relevant today as it was in the sixties.
What: Wacky World
Where: Sportspark, University of East Anglia, Norwich NR4 7TJ
When: April 20
Cost: £11.99, Wacky Wildlife £2.50
The park, which is described as Total Wipeout vs Get Your Own Back, features ten inflatables including a human wrecking ball, football shootout and screamer vertical drop slide.
New for 2019, there is also a revamped assault course, human hungry hippo and duck and run.
The arena is designed for all ages and runs family sessions during the day and an adult-only session in the evening which both last 90 minutes.
Alongside the inflatable park, there will also be a Wacky Wildlife Experience with the chance to meet and hold snakes, lizards, giant insects, a barn owl and African Pygmy hedgehogs.
What: The Wind in the Willows
Where: Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, NR26 8RE
When: April 16 to 20, 7.30pm and extra 2.30pm matinee Saturday
Cost: Adult £12, under 16's £6
Sheringham Youth Theatre present The Wind in the Willows with an animal adventure tale packed with song, comedy and dance.
Mr Toad's beloved home Toad Hall is under threat from the notorious Chief Weasel and his gang of sinister Wild Wooders.
He must attempt a daring escape leading to a series of misadventures with pals Ratty, Mole and Badger.
The musical, by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, has appeared in the West End and now comes to the Norfolk seaside using a community cast of eight to 18-year-olds.
What: Pirates Live!
Where: Great Yarmouth Hippodrome, St George's Road, NR30 2EU
When: Until April 28, various times, hippodromecircus.co.uk
Cost: Adults £19 to £22, concessions (60+) £18-£19, children (4-14) £12-£14
The Hippodrome's Easter blockbuster show Pirates Live! returns with a brand new production for 2019.
This all action pirate water brings together a motley crew of pirates, fire eaters, acrobats, aerialists and hilarious comedy in an experience like no other.
What: Spring Gift Fair
Where: April 20, 10am to 4pm
When: Creake Abbey, Creake Roadd, North Creake, Fakenham NR21 9LF
Cost: Free
From artisan textiles to handmade cushions and lampshades, glass art, decorative china, beautiful children's clothing and jewellery.
Over 60 stalls will be at Creake Abbey this weekend and the café, food hall and the courtyard shops will be open.
What: Banham Zoo
Where: Kenninghall Road, Banham, NR16 2HE
When: 9.30am to 5pm all weekend
Cost: Adult £21, seniors £18.95, children (3-15) £14.95, under 3's free
An award-winning family attraction with over 2,000 animals from around the world set in 50 acres of parkland.
A day out for children of all ages to enjoy with animals such as giraffes, sloths and tigers.
There are also live presentations throughout the day including a Bird of Prey and Amazing Animals.
What: Open Gardens
Where: Wretham Lodge, Thetford ,IP24 1RL
When: April 21 to 22
Cost: Free
In April, spring really gets into its stride with plenty of colour spreading throughout Norfolk's gardens.
Wretham Lodge is one of the gardens opening for the National Gardens Scheme this month.
Wander through a meadow full of fritillaries, seek out hellebores and see a multi-coloured display of tulips in the walled garden.
What: Afternoon Tea
Where: Dersingham Village Centre and Hall, Manor Road, PE31 6LN
When: April 22, from 2.30pm
Cost: Pay for refreshments
Everyone is welcome at the Easter afternoon tea with sandwiches, cake and tea, coffee or soft drinks for £2 per person.
If you bring an Easter Hat you can join in the Parade which will take place at 3.30pm and there are prizes for the best and/or wackiest hats.
There will be games and a craft table for children and the adults can join in too.
Easter Eggspress
Bure Valley Railway, Aylsham NR11 6BW, Wroxham NR12 8UU
Until 22
Adults £14, children £7, bvrw.co.uk
Hop on board the Easter Eggspress over the Easter school holidays, for an exciting day out for all the family with departures from Aylsham and Wroxham.
There is a free Easter Egg for each child after completing the Easter trail.
What: Family films
Where: Cinema City, 27 St Andrews Street, Norwich NR2 4AD
When: April 19 to 22
Cost: Visit picturehouses.com
There are plenty of family films to see at Cinema City over the Bank Holiday including a Kids' Club showing of Mary Poppins Returns on Saturday at 11am, autism-friendly Wreck-It Ralph 2 at 10.30am and The Goonies at 1pm on Sunday.
New release Dumbo, directed by Tim Burton, is also showing at various times across the weekend.
What: BeWILDerwood
Where: Horning Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8JW
When: Until 22, 10am to 5pm
Cost: Under 92cm free, 92-105cm £14.95, over 105cm £16.95, still wild (65+) £8.95
Head to Bewilderwood this Easter for Cedric's Bunny Burrow Eggs-pedition with the chance to meet Cedric in his home which is filled with chocolate and then you can explore a secret hideaway.
Spring has sprung in the woods so bounce your way through the Tricky Tunnels, bundle into one of the twiggletastic tree houses and try to find all five Easter eggs in the woods before the bunnies eat them!
There will also be lots of activities taking place including Boggle Bunny Ear Crafts, face painting and The Pesky Bunnies will be at the Storytelling Stage.