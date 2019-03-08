Video

15 family events taking place over Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

From the UK’s largest inflatable park to a visit from Paddington Bear, there is plenty to keep all the family busy over the Easter Bank Holiday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Golden Easter egg hunt at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Golden Easter egg hunt at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

What: Find the golden eggs

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Morton Lane, Lenwade, NR9 5JW

When: April 20 to 21, 11.45am start, opening hours 9.30am to 5pm Cost: Visitors 90cm and over £16.95, seniors £14.95

Golden eggs will be hidden around Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure this weekend, giving five lucky winners the chance to win one of five egg-cellent prizes.

The egg hunt will start at 11.45am sharp on Saturday and Sunday morning, announcing that this year's Easter bunny has left five golden eggs in secret locations around the park's Easter Wonderland.

The prizes on offer include an £125 gift card, a Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure family pass as well as tickets to the park's Dinos at Night event in June. Guests can claim their prizes at the park's guest services area.

All other attractions will be open, including the new soft play area Dippy-Ville as well as the Predator High Ropes and Dippy's Splash Zone.

Screenshot from the 2014 film Paddington. Photo: StudioCanal/OutNow Screenshot from the 2014 film Paddington. Photo: StudioCanal/OutNow

What: Paddington Visits

Where: Bressingham Steam & Gardens, IP22 2AA

When: April 21, 10.30am to 5pm

Cost: £13.63 adults, seniors £12.72, child (3-16) £9.08, aged 2 £2.50, under 2's free, bressingham.co.uk

Make sure to pack your marmalade sandwiches as everyone's favourite bear is coming to Bressingham Steam & Gardens, near Diss, direct from Peru to entertain fans young and old.

Paddington will be at the attraction on Easter Sunday and will be making personal appearances throughout the day and tickets include unlimited train rides.

What: Easter Food Fair

Where: Holkham Hall, NR23 1AB

When: April 20 to 21, 10am to 4pm

Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cost: Free entry, parking £3

New for 2019, Holkham Hall is holding a food fair in The Lady Elizabeth Wing.

Local and regional artisan producers will showcase their best produce for visitors to try and buy this Easter.

There will be a range of food and drink, from homemade jams, chutneys and cheeses to fresh bread, hot cross buns and a mix of your favourite beers, ciders and spirits.

The Lady Elizabeth Wing bar will be open and there will be a number of concession vans in the courtyard too.

What: Egg hunt for dogs

Where: Centre Paws Norfolk, Barnham Broom Road, Wymondham, NR18 0RR

When: April 20, 11am to 4pm

Easter egg hunt for dogs Credit: Dog Furiendly Easter egg hunt for dogs Credit: Dog Furiendly

Cost: £6 on the day

Tails will be wagging across Norfolk this Easter as an egg hunt designed for your four-legged friend is coming to the county.

The event, which has been organised by Dog Furiendly events, takes place over the Easter weekend with hour-long hunts at 11am, 12pm and 3pm.

Plastic eggs will be filled with dog treats which will be hidden around the farm and dogs and their humans will have to sniff them out.

There will also be games throughout the day to win special prizes like dog toys, treats and dog-friendly chocolate eggs.

What: Hairspray the Musical

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich, NR2 4SF

When: April 18 to 20, 7.30pm and extra 2.30pm matinee Saturday

The cast of Hairspray at OPEN Norwich The cast of Hairspray at OPEN Norwich

Cost: Adult £15, under 18s £10, opennorwich.org.uk

Echo Youth Theatre present Hairspray the Musical - a feel-good comedy and winner of eight Tony Awards with memorable songs such as Good Morning Baltimore and You Can't Stop The Beat.

Its timeless message that everyone should be treated equally regardless of social, cultural and physical differences is as relevant today as it was in the sixties.

What: Wacky World

Where: Sportspark, University of East Anglia, Norwich NR4 7TJ

When: April 20

Cost: £11.99, Wacky Wildlife £2.50

The park, which is described as Total Wipeout vs Get Your Own Back, features ten inflatables including a human wrecking ball, football shootout and screamer vertical drop slide.

New for 2019, there is also a revamped assault course, human hungry hippo and duck and run.

Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher

The arena is designed for all ages and runs family sessions during the day and an adult-only session in the evening which both last 90 minutes.

Alongside the inflatable park, there will also be a Wacky Wildlife Experience with the chance to meet and hold snakes, lizards, giant insects, a barn owl and African Pygmy hedgehogs.

What: The Wind in the Willows

Where: Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, NR26 8RE

When: April 16 to 20, 7.30pm and extra 2.30pm matinee Saturday

Cost: Adult £12, under 16's £6

Sheringham Youth Theatre present The Wind in the Willows with an animal adventure tale packed with song, comedy and dance.

Mr Toad's beloved home Toad Hall is under threat from the notorious Chief Weasel and his gang of sinister Wild Wooders.

Wind in the Willows at Sheringham Little Theatre Wind in the Willows at Sheringham Little Theatre

He must attempt a daring escape leading to a series of misadventures with pals Ratty, Mole and Badger.

The musical, by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, has appeared in the West End and now comes to the Norfolk seaside using a community cast of eight to 18-year-olds.

What: Pirates Live!

Where: Great Yarmouth Hippodrome, St George's Road, NR30 2EU

When: Until April 28, various times, hippodromecircus.co.uk

Cost: Adults £19 to £22, concessions (60+) £18-£19, children (4-14) £12-£14

The Hippodrome's Easter blockbuster show Pirates Live! returns with a brand new production for 2019.

This all action pirate water brings together a motley crew of pirates, fire eaters, acrobats, aerialists and hilarious comedy in an experience like no other.

Pirates Live at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth, 2019. Picture: Hippodrome Circus/Streetview Marketing Pirates Live at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth, 2019. Picture: Hippodrome Circus/Streetview Marketing

What: Spring Gift Fair

Where: April 20, 10am to 4pm

When: Creake Abbey, Creake Roadd, North Creake, Fakenham NR21 9LF

Cost: Free

From artisan textiles to handmade cushions and lampshades, glass art, decorative china, beautiful children's clothing and jewellery.

Over 60 stalls will be at Creake Abbey this weekend and the café, food hall and the courtyard shops will be open.

What: Banham Zoo

Where: Kenninghall Road, Banham, NR16 2HE

One of the Amur tigers at Banham Zoo Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the Amur tigers at Banham Zoo Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When: 9.30am to 5pm all weekend

Cost: Adult £21, seniors £18.95, children (3-15) £14.95, under 3's free

An award-winning family attraction with over 2,000 animals from around the world set in 50 acres of parkland.

A day out for children of all ages to enjoy with animals such as giraffes, sloths and tigers.

There are also live presentations throughout the day including a Bird of Prey and Amazing Animals.

What: Open Gardens

Where: Wretham Lodge, Thetford ,IP24 1RL

When: April 21 to 22

Wretham Lodge Wretham Lodge

Cost: Free

In April, spring really gets into its stride with plenty of colour spreading throughout Norfolk's gardens.

Wretham Lodge is one of the gardens opening for the National Gardens Scheme this month.

Wander through a meadow full of fritillaries, seek out hellebores and see a multi-coloured display of tulips in the walled garden.

What: Afternoon Tea

Where: Dersingham Village Centre and Hall, Manor Road, PE31 6LN

When: April 22, from 2.30pm

Cost: Pay for refreshments

BeWILDerwood Credit: BeWILDerwood BeWILDerwood Credit: BeWILDerwood

Everyone is welcome at the Easter afternoon tea with sandwiches, cake and tea, coffee or soft drinks for £2 per person.

If you bring an Easter Hat you can join in the Parade which will take place at 3.30pm and there are prizes for the best and/or wackiest hats.

There will be games and a craft table for children and the adults can join in too.

Easter Eggspress

Bure Valley Railway, Aylsham NR11 6BW, Wroxham NR12 8UU

Until 22

Adults £14, children £7, bvrw.co.uk

Hop on board the Easter Eggspress over the Easter school holidays, for an exciting day out for all the family with departures from Aylsham and Wroxham.

There is a free Easter Egg for each child after completing the Easter trail.

What: Family films

Where: Cinema City, 27 St Andrews Street, Norwich NR2 4AD

When: April 19 to 22

Cost: Visit picturehouses.com

There are plenty of family films to see at Cinema City over the Bank Holiday including a Kids' Club showing of Mary Poppins Returns on Saturday at 11am, autism-friendly Wreck-It Ralph 2 at 10.30am and The Goonies at 1pm on Sunday.

New release Dumbo, directed by Tim Burton, is also showing at various times across the weekend.

What: BeWILDerwood

Where: Horning Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8JW

When: Until 22, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Under 92cm free, 92-105cm £14.95, over 105cm £16.95, still wild (65+) £8.95

Head to Bewilderwood this Easter for Cedric's Bunny Burrow Eggs-pedition with the chance to meet Cedric in his home which is filled with chocolate and then you can explore a secret hideaway.

Spring has sprung in the woods so bounce your way through the Tricky Tunnels, bundle into one of the twiggletastic tree houses and try to find all five Easter eggs in the woods before the bunnies eat them!

There will also be lots of activities taking place including Boggle Bunny Ear Crafts, face painting and The Pesky Bunnies will be at the Storytelling Stage.