EastEnders' Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant
PUBLISHED: 11:36 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 04 November 2019
Archant
His EastEnders character Phil Mitchell is currently sunning himself in Portugal, but actor Steve McFadden has opted for the Norfolk coast instead.
The soap legend, who has starred in the show since 1990, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea on Saturday enjoying the peace and quiet away from the misery of Albert Square.
Whilst there, he headed to the popular Wells Crab House seafood restaurant where he swapped Sharon's home-cooked dinners for a takeaway and posed for a picture with a member of staff outside.
You may also want to watch:
READ MORE: It won the 'best restaurant' in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?
With a reputation bigger than Phil Mitchell, the Wells Crab House has been making waves across Norfolk since opening in 2016 and was recently named the best restaurant in the east at The Food England Awards 2019.
The restaurant is owned by couple Scott and Kelly Dougal, with options such as crab and lobster platters, and the seafood is all locally sourced.
Have you spotted a celebrity in Norfolk? Email louisa.baldwin@archant.co.uk