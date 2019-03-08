Video

EastEnders' Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, is a fan of the Wells Crab House Credit: Wells Crab House Archant

His EastEnders character Phil Mitchell is currently sunning himself in Portugal, but actor Steve McFadden has opted for the Norfolk coast instead.

Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The soap legend, who has starred in the show since 1990, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea on Saturday enjoying the peace and quiet away from the misery of Albert Square.

Whilst there, he headed to the popular Wells Crab House seafood restaurant where he swapped Sharon's home-cooked dinners for a takeaway and posed for a picture with a member of staff outside.

Lobster platter at Wells Crab House Credit: James Randle Lobster platter at Wells Crab House Credit: James Randle

With a reputation bigger than Phil Mitchell, the Wells Crab House has been making waves across Norfolk since opening in 2016 and was recently named the best restaurant in the east at The Food England Awards 2019.

The restaurant is owned by couple Scott and Kelly Dougal, with options such as crab and lobster platters, and the seafood is all locally sourced.

