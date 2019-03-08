Casualty and EastEnders stars cast in Theatre Royal Cinderella panto

Amanda Henderson from Casualty and David Witts from EastEnders will star in the 2019 Cinderella pantomime at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: left image Larklight Photography, right image Samuel Black Archant

From Albert Square and A&E to the Theatre Royal Stage, two soap stars are in for a ball this Christmas as the famous names in Cinderella are announced.

David Witts will play Prince Charming Credit: Samuel Black David Witts will play Prince Charming Credit: Samuel Black

Amanda Henderson is best known for her role as nurse Robyn Miller in BBC One's Casualty and will swap taking pulses for panto as one of the Ugly Sisters.

She also appeared in the award-winning 2012 film version of musical Les Misérables and is an accomplished stage actress with roles in Everybody Loves a Winner, Oliver! and she performed at Norwich Theatre Royal two years ago as a guest on Lee Mead's anniversary tour.

She will be joined by former EastEnders star David Witts, who is best known for playing Joey Branning in EastEnders from 2012 to 2013 as the eldest son of Derek and the nephew of Jack and Max.

In May 2018, David made his West End debut as Fiyero in the hit musical Wicked and he also took on the part of Link Larkin in Hairspray.

He also has the lead role in two films out this year which are Accidentally In Love and festive TV movie Picture Perfect Royal Christmas which chronicles the love story of a prince and a photographer's assistant.

Amanda Henderson will play one of the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella Credit: Larklight Photography Amanda Henderson will play one of the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella Credit: Larklight Photography

The pair will join the recently announced Joe Tracini, the son of Joe Pasquale, as Buttons, and Theatre Royal panto favourites Richard Gauntlett as the Fairy Godmother and David Gant as Baron Hardup.

Jane Walsh, panto executive producer and programming director at Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "We know that Amanda has a fabulously powerful and melodic voice and is loved by fans of Casualty for being the ward's nicest nurse.

"This Christmas, she is getting the chance to take on a different role as one of the Ugly Sisters and show us she can play a mean role too.

"Meanwhile David's pedigree speaks for itself. He has been part of one of the West End's most successful musicals as Elphaba's love interest in Wicked as well as making his mark in Albert Square.

"His incredible stage presence, beautiful voice and smouldering looks make him the perfect Prince.

Joe Tracini Credit: Jennifer Evans Joe Tracini Credit: Jennifer Evans

"These two will join a hugely talented cast in a show packed with excitement, fun and a few twists and will make Cinderella the perfect festive pantomime for all ages."

Cinderella is at Norwich Theatre Royal from Tuesday, December 17 2019 to Sunday, January 19 2020 and tickets cost £10 to £25 with discounts for over 60s, under 18s, groups and schools.

To book, log onto theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.