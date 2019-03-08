Search

Stars line yellow carpet for UK premiere of Danny Boyle's East Anglian-shot film Yesterday

PUBLISHED: 20:33 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:33 18 June 2019

Ed Sheeran (left), Lily James and Himesh Patel (right) attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Ed Sheeran (left), Lily James and Himesh Patel (right) attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

PA

Stars have been lining the yellow carpet at the UK premiere of Danny Boyle's new film Yesterday, which was largely filmed in East Anglia.

Harry Michell, Joel Fry, Ed Sheeran, director Danny Boyle, Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal, writer Richard Curtis, and Kate McKinnon attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London. Picture: Ian West/PA WireHarry Michell, Joel Fry, Ed Sheeran, director Danny Boyle, Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal, writer Richard Curtis, and Kate McKinnon attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The Slumdog Millionaire director teamed up with Richard Curtis for the new film inspired by The Beatles, which stars Himesh Patel and Lily James.

It tells the story of an unsuccessful musician who find himself injured in a traffic accident, only to wake up and realise he is the only person in the world who knows The Beatles existed.

Kate McKinnon (left) and Richard Curtis attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London. Picture: Ian West/PA WireKate McKinnon (left) and Richard Curtis attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The main lead actors were joined by Ed Sheeran, Kate McKinnon, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal, as well as director Boyle and writer Curtis, at the Yesterday UK premiere at London Leicester Square on Tuesday, June 18.

Other special guests included 13 children and four staff members from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft, which was selected as the flagship school to feature in the film.

Danny Boyle attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London. Picture: Ian West/PA WireDanny Boyle attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Filming commenced in April 2018 in locations across Norfolk and Suffolk, including Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Southwold, Halesworth and at Latitude festival.

After a call out for extras, some 6,000 people were recruited to appear in scenes shot on Gorleston beach in Norfolk in June 2018.

At the time of filming he hailed the beach as "one of the great secrets of England" and later became the town's theatre patron.

Festival footage was also captured at Latitude which is rumoured to feature Idris Elba DJing a set.

Harry Michell, Joel Fry, Ed Sheeran, director Danny Boyle, Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal, writer Richard Curtis, and Kate McKinnon attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Some 70 students and staff members at Ormiston Denes Academy had the opportunity to star in the film alongside lead actress Lily James.

Students and staff also had speaking parts and were used as additional extras in a number of scenes outside of school.

Film director Danny Boyle, right, speaks to the 6000 extras on Gorleston beach during filming, introducing two actors, Himesh Patel, the singer, and his manager played by Joel Fry (in green). Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFilm director Danny Boyle, right, speaks to the 6000 extras on Gorleston beach during filming, introducing two actors, Himesh Patel, the singer, and his manager played by Joel Fry (in green). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lily James shadowed members of staff and observed lessons to get into her character as a teacher.

The students also received coaching from Danny Boyle as a masterclass session was held ahead of filming.

The 6000 extras on Gorleston beach enjoying the music during filming by Danny Boyle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 6000 extras on Gorleston beach enjoying the music during filming by Danny Boyle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Yesterday will be in cinemas on June 28.

