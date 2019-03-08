Search

Renowned poet laments loss of pubs in his Suffolk town with new song and national airplay

PUBLISHED: 13:10 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 09 April 2019

East Anglian poet Luke Wright has poem aired on BBC Radio 6 Music. Picture: Idil Sukan

East Anglian poet Luke Wright has poem aired on BBC Radio 6 Music. Picture: Idil Sukan

East Anglian stand-up poet Luke Wright receives airplay on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Having released his double album Twenty on March 1 this year, Luke Wright appeared on BBC Radio 6 Music yesterday (April 8) to speak to Shaun Keaveney about his career, the album and his upcoming tour.

Twenty is comprised of his best material, half of which are tracks written since his 2015 album release.

The album, which is available to download and buy on vinyl, is made up of spoken word, three poems backed by Polly Wright on piano and three of his poems included as songs with Lora Stimson singing the choruses.

Houses That Used to be Boozers, the track played on the radio, is one of the songs taken from this album and is inspired by Wright’s home town Bungay.

“There are loads of buildings that used to be pubs that are now houses. This is par of course in small country places, there simply aren’t the businesses to take over these premises and pubs are closing down everywhere,” explains Luke Wright.

“It struck me that there is something sad about a public space becoming a private space, and that really is the story of the last decades in the UK.”

“I thought about the raucous nights these buildings must have seen and are unlikely to again, the song is as much a lament of community spirit as it is of public houses.“

Best known for his flamboyant, political and riotously funny poems, Luke Wright has spent all but two years of his life in East Anglia.

Since 2006 he has written and performed 12 full-length shows, touring them to top literary and arts festivals all over the world.

Formerly an English Literature student at the University of East Anglia, Luke Wright has created verse documentaries for Channel 4, ran the spoken word arena at Latitude Festival for 11 years and curates the poetry stage at Port Eliot Festival to name just a few of his achievements.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of his first ever poetry gig. In celebration, he will by touring his show Luke Wright, Poet Laureate across the UK with a 3-date run at Soho Theatre in West London.

• To listen/buy Luke Wrights album Twenty, head here

