Local singer raises £1250 for the NHS via Facebook livestream

JJ Darby/Mann Slaughter, vocalist of The Bloodshake Chorus. Picture: Richard Shashamane Richard Shashamane

A local singer hosted a charity livestream on Facebook to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

The Bloodshake Chorus' Facebook livestream poster. Picture: JJ Darby The Bloodshake Chorus' Facebook livestream poster. Picture: JJ Darby

JJ Darby/Mann Slaughter, lead singer of The Bloodshake Chorus - a rumbustious band unearthing the classics of the fifties and sixties with a horrific twist - held the stream on April 5 to raise money to help the fight against coronavirus.

“I know that we have such a great following and such loyal and generous fans. I wanted to see if we, together, could raise some money for a really amazing cause,” said Darby.

“I don’t have money, but I have a voice, so I figured that was the best way I could give back. As someone who is self isolating, the sooner we get shot of this virus, the better.”

JJ Darby of The Bloodshake Chorus doing a classiz zombie makeup tutorial during his Facebook livestream to raise money for the NHS. Picture: JJ Darby JJ Darby of The Bloodshake Chorus doing a classiz zombie makeup tutorial during his Facebook livestream to raise money for the NHS. Picture: JJ Darby

Darby kicked off the event with a make-up tutorial on how to do a classic zombie look, something the band are well-known for.

This was proceeded by a karaoke segment in which he took requests and read donations, singing songs from Aqua and Elvis to Pearl Jam and many more - as well as holding a Q&A session.

“I feel the afternoon went amazingly. I would have been happy with £200 but the total kept going up and up. I decided to finally stop at £1000, (with the grand total, including Gift Aid, now exceeding £1250) as 6 hours was taking a strain on my voice, plus I wanted pizza...”

Generous donations were made from both fans and businesses including The Brickmakers, Bar One and iWarehouse.

“In such troubling times, we must all stick together and help each other,” adds JJ Darby.

“In those six hours I learnt how much care, compassion and generosity we have to share. I couldn’t be more proud of our fans, who are now our friends. We may do another one at some point, so please follow The Bloodshake Chorus on Facebook, to keep up to date.”

- If you would like to donate, you can do so by searching NHS Charities Together or via The BloodShake Chorus’ PayPal collection

