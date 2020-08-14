Drive-in Experience kicks off with weekend of cinema, comedy and music

The Drive-in Experience is now in full swing at the grounds of Taverham Hall and features a weekend of blockbuster films alongside live comedy and music.

The event began on Thursday with The Lego Movie 2 and this was followed by comedian and Britain’s Got Talent favourite Ben Langley, country music star Sam Coe and the evening film was Dirty Dancing.

It has been organised by Norwich promoter Elliot White, who owns Out of Space Events, which normally run retro-themed club nights across the region.

Epic Studios has also provided all the technology for The Drive-in Experience, including a giant LED video wall.

On Friday night, the event takes a different turn with the Contenders 30 drive-in MMA (mixed martial arts) and fights will take place live in a cage and will be broadcast on the big screen above.

On Saturday, there are two more films with a morning showing of Sonic the Hedgehog and evening screening of Grease and during the day Norwich drag duo The Squirrels and Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer perform.

Suzanne Deacon, from Lingwood, who came to the Ben Langley event with her twin daughters, said: “I thought it would be nice to come out and get some fresh air and we’ve been able to join with some other friends.”

Laura Rebbeck, from North Walsham, who also went to Ben’s show, said: “I’ve come with my husband and our three children as the girls really like Ben Langley and used to watch him in the Norwich panto.”

As well as drive-in tickets, customers can also book a ‘safe zone’ for up to six people which will secure a picnic table near the front of the stage.

Mr White said: “It took us a couple of days to put it together and we’ve got everything here that we want from an awesome screen to good sound system.

“It is a beautiful time to come out with your family and enjoy a varied show.”

The Drive-in Experience comes to Euston Park, near Thetford, from August 20 to 23 and you can book tickets for both at driveinexperience.uk

