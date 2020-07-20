Search

Drive-in cinema returning to Norfolk Showground with added horrors

PUBLISHED: 16:01 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 20 July 2020

Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground is back by popular demand. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground is back by popular demand. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Make sure to bring a cushion to hide behind as Pop Up Pictures is returning to the Norfolk Showground and this time there will be horror films alongside family favourites.

Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema is returning to the Showground with family favourites and horror films. Picture: Mathew WoodmanPop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema is returning to the Showground with family favourites and horror films. Picture: Mathew Woodman

Summer Drive-in Movies Part 2 will run from Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2 with five films each day shown on one of two LED screens.

Thursday will be exclusively for NHS staff, carers and key workers, with Moana, Toy Story, Grease and Dirty Dancing, and the ticket link will be posted on work intranets.

The public screenings begin on Thursday night with Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction, and on all other days run from 12pm until late.

Danny Banthorpe, organiser of the Pop Up Pictures drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANDanny Banthorpe, organiser of the Pop Up Pictures drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The films being shown on Friday are Trolls World Tour, Sonic the Hedgehog, Joker, Grease and Silence of the Lambs, on Saturday Coco, Cool Runnings, Dirty Dancing, The Greatest Showman and An American Werewolf in London and on Sunday Jungle Book, Yesterday, Quadrophenia, Bohemian Rhapsody and Saw.

Tickets will be per car, instead of per person, and passengers can listen to the film by tuning into a radio frequency.

Customers listen to the films by tuning into a radio frequency in their cars. Picture: Louisa BaldwinCustomers listen to the films by tuning into a radio frequency in their cars. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

For Pulp Fiction and the horror films there will be headphones handed out instead as two screenings will be running at the same time.

Pop Up Pictures, run by Danny Banthorpe and Andrew Bunn, has hosted screenings across East Anglia for the last five years and is back by popular demand at the Showground after its first drive-in event earlier in July.

The Eating Street Market runs alongside the screenings, pictured is Wok Box owners Rory McAuley and Kevin Hong Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Eating Street Market runs alongside the screenings, pictured is Wok Box owners Rory McAuley and Kevin Hong Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Banthorpe, from Taverham, said: “We were so pleased with the first event and had 900 cars at the Norfolk Showground and everyone loved it so much that we’re coming back.

“We’ve done Halloween films before and they have gone crazy and being in the dark really adds to it and they also bring in a different audience.”

Each screening has capacity for around 100 cars, with contactless check-in, and Pop Up Pictures will also be bringing back the Eating Street Market with local vendors and this time there will be local singers and DJs and a licensed bar too.

Buy tickets at popuppictures.musthavetickets.co.uk

