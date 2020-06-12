Search

Drive-in cinema coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer

PUBLISHED: 14:55 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 12 June 2020

Drive-in cinema nights are coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

You will still be able to see films on the big screen this summer as a drive-in cinema is launching at the Norfolk Showground, with plans for comedy nights and concerts too.

Summer Drive-In Movies will run from Thursday, July 9 to Sunday, July 12 and across the four days there will be 12 films with daytime screenings on an LED screen an evening films from a projector.

It follows the government announcement allowing outdoor attractions where people remain in their cars, which also includes safari parks, to reopen from June 15 along with zoos.

The event has been organised by Pop Up Pictures, run by Danny Banthorpe and Andrew Bunn who is also behind Laugh in the Park comedy festival in Norwich, and they have been hosting screenings across East Anglia for the last five years.

The films will be chosen by a poll on their social media channels and there will be cult classics, family favourites and modern blockbusters to choose from.

Drive-in cinema launches at the Norfolk Showground this summer with 12 films over four days Picture: SuppliedDrive-in cinema launches at the Norfolk Showground this summer with 12 films over four days Picture: Supplied

Tickets will be per car, instead of per person, and passengers can listen to the film by tuning into a radio frequency or using a headset which will be provided.

Mr Banthorpe, 46, from Taverham, said: “It is an unusual time in the events industry so we hope this gives everyone something to look forward to.”

While the first weekend will be just cinema, later in the summer they are planning to introduce other drive-in events.

After launching with drive-in cinema they are hoping to host drive-in live music and comedy events later in the summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study M.A.SAfter launching with drive-in cinema they are hoping to host drive-in live music and comedy events later in the summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study M.A.S

They are also hoping their regular screenings in Catton Park over August bank holiday weekend and their Norwich Outdoor Film and Food Festival in Eaton Park from August 14 to 16 will still be able to go ahead.

Mr Banthorpe added: “On future dates we are hoping to do a drive-in children’s festival, bingo and quiz nights, live music and want to get DJs and comedians to perform too.

“For our normal screenings we are looking at social distancing strategies such as creating circles on the ground for groups to sit in.”

Tickets go on sale on June 26 with all the latest updates on the Facebook event and popuppictures.co.uk

