A drag queen bottomless brunch is coming to Norwich

29 April, 2019 - 16:17
Bishy Barnabee from the House of Daze drag collective Credit: Kerry Curl

Archant

A new bottomless brunch has launched in the city but it won’t just be you tucking in.

Liv from the House of Daze drag collective

Revolution Norwich, located in Queen Street, has launched an Eleganza Egg-Stravaganza drag queen brunch starring local talent.

The event takes place on Saturday May 25 between 12.45pm and 3pm and features Norwich's House of Daze drag collective with Liv and Bishy Barnabee.

The fabulous duo will be cocktail making, lip syncing and hosting drag bingo - just make sure you don't call them two fat ladies.

You'll be eating like queens with a choice of brunch dishes to choose from including chicken and bacon waffle, cooked breakfast and smashed avocado and poached eggs on toast.

Revolution Norwich upstairs bar where the brunch will take place Credit: RevolutionRevolution Norwich upstairs bar where the brunch will take place Credit: Revolution

The unlimited drinks on offer are prosecco, blank canvas cocktail, with pear drop, summer berry, bubblegum or very cherry flavour, and pints of Amstel.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be bottomless soft drinks with regular and diet coke, lemonade, orange juice and apple juice.

Hannah Davis, Event Manager at Revolution Norwich, said: “I'm a huge Ru Paul's Drag Race fan and for ages I've wanted to do a drag brunch as there is nothing like it in Norwich.

“The popularity of drag in the UK has grown since the show and we've had big queens from the show like Aquaria coming here but we should also be supporting our local queens and the huge LGBTQ+ community in Norwich.”

“The House of Daze drag family put on a show every month at the Birdcage and they are so excited to do this event.

“Drag is fabulous and feel-good and the passion the queens have for their art is incredible.”

Whilst the event is a trial, they are hoping to hold other drag brunches later in the year and want to run it during Norwich Pride.

The event will take place upstairs at Revolution and costs £30pp.

You can purchase tickets by emailing bookings-norwich@revolution-bars.co.uk or calling 01603 858483.

