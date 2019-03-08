Video

Opera stars sing for their supper at Norwich kebab stall

Actors Nico Darmanin and Andrew Shore at the Delight kebab stall on Norwich market before their performance of Don Pasquale at Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

The unlikely surroundings of a doner kebab van are the backdrop for an exciting version of an operatic classic heading to Norwich Playhouse.

Actors Andrew Shore and Nico Darmanin will perform in a modern version of Don Pasquale with the Welsh National Opera at Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Neil Didsbury Actors Andrew Shore and Nico Darmanin will perform in a modern version of Don Pasquale with the Welsh National Opera at Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Don Pasquale, Donizetti's classic story of an old batchelor's romantic delusions and the young lovers who outwit him, is set around a kebab van in Cardiff.

It is being presented by the Welsh National Opera, who are returning to the city for the first time in 46 years, and for this production of Pasquale, the creative team have brought Donizetti's opera bang up to date to appeal to a brand new audience.

Ahead of the first performance on Tuesday, the stars of the show Andrew Shore and Nico Darmanin, who lives in the city, came to Delight kebab stall at Norwich Market to warm-up their vocal chords.

Andrew Shore portrays the title character who has built up his food business so it does a roaring trade on a Friday night.

Actors Andrew Shore and Nico Darmanin at the Delight kebab stall on Norwich market before their performance of Don Pasquale at Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Neil Didsbury Actors Andrew Shore and Nico Darmanin at the Delight kebab stall on Norwich market before their performance of Don Pasquale at Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Neil Didsbury

His nephew Ernesto, played by Nico Darmanin, is a poetry-writing singer-songwriter millennial and comes to stay with him but Don does not want to hand over his business to him.

Pasquale decides he needs to find a wife to inherit his business so Ernesto and his vegan girlfriend Norina, played by Harriet Eyley, feel they need to trick the older man to bring him into the 21st Century and secure their future.

Andrew Stone, who has performed in operas around the world, said: "I am madly in love with a beautiful girl who I haven't even seen yet and I am very keen that my empire should not go to my nephew who won't look after it.

A modern interpretation of Don Pasquale, involving a kebab van in Cardiff, shows at the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Neil Didsbury A modern interpretation of Don Pasquale, involving a kebab van in Cardiff, shows at the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"I live for my van and so I am going to find a wife and get married so I can raise lots of healthy young kids to take it over.

"Don Pasquale is a 19th century opera set originally in Rome but we have this wonderful new adaptation and contemporary text with modern references but we keep the same music - it is a very intimate, in your face production."

Don Pasquale is at Norwich Playhouse on Thursday, June 20 and Saturday, June 22 at 7.30pm and tickets cost £20 to £23 with discounts for under-25s and students.

To book, log onto norwichplayhouse.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 598598.