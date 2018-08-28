Search

DJs Sub Focus and Macky Gee coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:11 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 07 February 2019

Kelsie Stonya

Sub Focus Credit: Stephanie Sian Smith

Sub Focus Credit: Stephanie Sian Smith

©Stephanie Sian Smith

Drum and Bass DJ Sub Focus is set to visit Norwich alongside Macky Gee this weekend.

Macky Gee Credit: Supplied by Dancing AstronautMacky Gee Credit: Supplied by Dancing Astronaut

On Saturday February 9 Sub Focus and Macky Gee will perform at the Norfolk Showground Arena for a night of dancing, drinks and electronic dubstep anthems.

Sub Focus is one of the best known DJs in the UK, with hits including Endorphins and Turn Back Time, and Macky Gee has gained a legion of fans in recent years for his heavy bass lines and innovative style.

The night has been put together by The Dancing Astronaut who also organised Chase & Status at the Showground on New Year’s Eve.

A spokesman for Norwich Warehouse events said: “We’re super excited to bring Sub Focus and Macky Gee to Norwich for our first Warehouse event of 2019.

The Dancing Astronaut at the Norfolk Showground Credit: The Dancing AstronautThe Dancing Astronaut at the Norfolk Showground Credit: The Dancing Astronaut

“They are some of the hottest names in the UK at the minute and we’ve hit record-breaking sales.

“Attendees can expect lots of new elements, extra production and some very special surprises on the night.”

The event runs from 7pm to 2am and tickets cost £21.45 including booking fee and can be purchased here.

There will also be extra busses to and from the Showground and it is an 18+ event.

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Could a Jamie Oliver rescue deal see the restaurant stay?

Work continuing on the Jamie Oliver Italian restaurant, Royal Arcade, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Man charged with producing cannabis after police find 244 plants in house raid

A man was arrested after more than 240 cannabis plants were found in a house in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Denise Bradley

Opportunities for new heroes in much-changed Norwich and Ipswich squads

Emi Buendia was one of seven City players to make their derby debut in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police ‘filling the gap’ to transport patients for medical help, warns federation chairman

Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation. Picture Andy Symonds
