DJs Sub Focus and Macky Gee coming to Norwich

Sub Focus Credit: Stephanie Sian Smith ©Stephanie Sian Smith

Drum and Bass DJ Sub Focus is set to visit Norwich alongside Macky Gee this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Macky Gee Credit: Supplied by Dancing Astronaut Macky Gee Credit: Supplied by Dancing Astronaut

On Saturday February 9 Sub Focus and Macky Gee will perform at the Norfolk Showground Arena for a night of dancing, drinks and electronic dubstep anthems.

Sub Focus is one of the best known DJs in the UK, with hits including Endorphins and Turn Back Time, and Macky Gee has gained a legion of fans in recent years for his heavy bass lines and innovative style.

The night has been put together by The Dancing Astronaut who also organised Chase & Status at the Showground on New Year’s Eve.

A spokesman for Norwich Warehouse events said: “We’re super excited to bring Sub Focus and Macky Gee to Norwich for our first Warehouse event of 2019.

The Dancing Astronaut at the Norfolk Showground Credit: The Dancing Astronaut The Dancing Astronaut at the Norfolk Showground Credit: The Dancing Astronaut

“They are some of the hottest names in the UK at the minute and we’ve hit record-breaking sales.

READ MORE: Love Island star Wes Nelson is coming to Norwich

“Attendees can expect lots of new elements, extra production and some very special surprises on the night.”

The event runs from 7pm to 2am and tickets cost £21.45 including booking fee and can be purchased here.

There will also be extra busses to and from the Showground and it is an 18+ event.