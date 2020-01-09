Search

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK star to host Eurovision party in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:29 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 12 February 2020

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK finalist Divina de Campo is hosting a Eurovision party in Norwich Credit: Courtesy of Davia de Campo

Finalist on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK Divina de Campo will bring the sass as the host of a Eurovision party in Norwich.

In what could be the campest party to ever take place in the city, experience Eurovision like never before at OPEN Norwich with a night of glittering costumes, flag waving and weird and wonderful performances from across Europe.

The competition takes place on Saturday, May 16 and this year is hosted in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, after Duncan Laurence raised the trophy in 2019 with song 'Arcade'.

The Norwich event will be hosted by Ru Paul's Drag Race UK runner-up Divina de Campo, who narrowly lost out to The Vivienne, and she will also be performing.

Davina, who has also appeared on The Voice and All Together Now, was popular with both fans and the judges on Drag Race and as one-third of The Frock Destroyers in the girlband task, alongside Blu Hydrangea and Baga Chipz, they even reached the top 10 of the UK of singles chart with song Break Up (Bye Bye).

READ MORE: Ru Paul's Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz is coming to Norwich

Eurovision will be shown on their seven-metre screen and it promises to be a night to remember, even if the UK walk away with 'nul-points'.

Kirstie Tifrani, conference & hospitality manager for OPEN Norwich, said: "We are excited to bring to Norwich the ultimate Eurovision party with Divina De Campo.

"This evening will be the perfect opportunity for all die-hard Eurovision and Drag Race fans to watch the contest in the splendour of our Banking Hall and in between songs there will be a chance to interact with Divina as she works the room."

At the event, there will also be a best dressed competition and themed food from the host country, included in the ticket price, which you can choose on the night.

READ MORE: Ru Paul's Drag Race winner forced to reschedule Norwich club appearance

If you have any specific dietary requirements call 01603 252123 or email kirstie@opennorwich.org.uk.

Individual tickets cost £35, where you will be seated with other parties on tables of 10, and a group table ticket is £310.

The event, for over 18s, runs from 7pm to 1am and you can purchase tickets at opennorwich.org.uk

