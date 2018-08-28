Dick Whittington cast eager for audiences for Diss pantomime

Lizzie Stanley as Fairy Bowbells, Emily Spampanato as Alice Fitzwarren, James Austin Harvey as Sarah the Cook, Matt Wainwright as Dick Whittington, and Aaron Charles as the Rat King, in Diss Corn Hall's pantomime Dick Whittington. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Archant

The cast of this year’s pantomime in Diss, Dick Whittington, have said how excited they are for the show’s opening on Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pantomime, which is being performed at Diss Corn Hall, features professional actors and dancers alongside children from the area.

Long-time Diss pantomime director Sarah Langley, wife of Norwich pantomime actor Ben Langley, said: “We have got 10 children in each team and two teams and we had the auditions about September time. The children are all from different dance schools in the area, and one of them is playing Tommy the cat in each team.”

Dick Whittington is the story of a poor boy who becomes mayor of London with the help of his cat. A pantomime favourite, the show will also feature Aaron Charles as the Rat King, Lizzie Stanley as Fairy Bowbells, Emily Spampanato as Alice Fitzwarren, and James Austin Harvey as the dame, who is called Sarah the Cook.

Playing the lead is Matt Wainwright, from Scunthorpe. The 23-year-old, who has previously played Aladdin at Alton Towers, said: “I can’t wait to get it open and get started, it’s been really fun. We’ve only been rehearsing a week but it’s come together really quickly, we just need an audience now.”

Matt Wainwright as the title role in Diss Corn Hall's pantomime Dick Whittington. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Matt Wainwright as the title role in Diss Corn Hall's pantomime Dick Whittington. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Dick Whittington will be on at The Corn Hall from Wednesday, December 19 to Sunday, December 30. Tickets are £12.50 or £11.50 for concessions, and the show lasts approximately 135 minutes including an interval.

The professional actors, with LP Creatives, have been brought in from across the country to star in the show, and have been staying with Diss residents for the duration of the pantomime’s run.

Two actresses however are this year able to spend Christmas in the comfort of their own home. Emily Spampanato lives 15 miles away in Elmswell in Suffolk and Lizzie Stanley, is living 20 miles away in Beccles.

Miss Stanley, 25, said: “I was here last year and that was the first year the Corn Hall did the pantomime, so I choreographed and performed in that. So I found myself back this year which I’m chuffed about. I’m living in my own house over Christmas so I feel very lucky. I’m really excited and confident, looking forward to having that audience. I know it will fly by once we start.”

For more information visit www.thecornhall.co.uk/shows/dick-whittington/