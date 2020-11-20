Search

Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich Cathedral postponed again

PUBLISHED: 13:25 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 20 November 2020

Natural History Museum

Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich Cathedral has been postponed again, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Natural History Museum’s iconic diplodocus cast had been due to go on display in the nave at Norwich Cathedral this summer, but his visit was rescheduled to January 2021.

But with no clear idea of when the country will return to normality, the decision has been made to move Dippy’s Norwich dates for a second time.

Norwich Cathedral is now looking forward to welcoming Dippy in summer 2021 and the new dates for the exhibition will be announced in the coming months.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “We are incredibly excited to be hosting the Natural History Museum’s Dippy the dinosaur and by moving the dates to summer 2021 we hope this will ensure we can really make the most of Dippy’s visit here in Norwich.

“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone and, while we were looking forward to Dippy’s arrival in January 2021, the ongoing situation with Covid-19 has meant that the most sensible and the safest way forward is to move Dippy’s visit to later in the year.

“We are working closely with the Natural History Museum and hope to announce the new dates for Dippy’s visit to Norwich Cathedral as soon as possible.”

The famous 26m-long dinosaur cast took centre stage in the Natural History Museum’s Hinzte Hall for many years before embarking on the current UK tour.

‘Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure’ is being brought to Norwich Cathedral and visitors across the UK by the Natural History Museum in partnership with the Garfield Weston Foundation, and supported by Dell EMC and Williams & Hill.

The Dean of Norwich added: “Health and safety continues to be the single most important factor in our planning for everything at Norwich Cathedral.

“In line with government guidance, the cathedral is currently open for individual prayer and reflection, and we look forward to being open again to general visitors when it is appropriate to do so.

“Great care is being taken by the whole cathedral team to keep people as safe as possible.”

