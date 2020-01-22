Search

Advanced search

Dial M for Murder, Theatre Royal review: Holby City star remedies clunky script

PUBLISHED: 14:15 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 22 January 2020

Tom Chambers in Dial M for Murder Credit: Manuel Harlan

Tom Chambers in Dial M for Murder Credit: Manuel Harlan

photo: Manuel Harlan

Dial M for Murder began its run at Norwich Theatre Royal on Tuesday night and although it promises "a masterclass in suspense" there are still a few lessons to learn.

Tom Chambers and Sally Bretton in Dial M for Murder Credit: Manuel HarlanTom Chambers and Sally Bretton in Dial M for Murder Credit: Manuel Harlan

The latest adaptation is directed by Anthony Banks and is based on Frederick Knott's 1952 thriller stage show, which was made famous by Alfred Hitchock's 1954 film.

This time around it is set in the 60s, which allows for upbeat music and vibrant outfits giving a welcome pop of colour on the stage.

The cast is led by Tom Chambers, best known for playing lothario Sam Strachan in medical drama Holby City, as lead Tony Wendice and he plays opposite Not Going Out star Sally Breton as his wife Margot.

The play is all set in their living room and follows former professional tennis player Tony, who discovered "exactly a year ago" that his wife had been having a secret affair with American crime fiction writer Max Halliday (Michael Salami).

Dial M for Murder Credit: Manuel HarlanDial M for Murder Credit: Manuel Harlan

READ MORE: Tom Chambers on Holby highlights and cheating death as new show comes to Norwich

However, Margot doesn't know that Tony knows and for the last year he has been secretly plotting the perfect murder, but as his plans come into action, with the help of school friend and small-time criminal Captain Lesgate (Christopher Harper), things start to go wrong.

Tom Chambers is wonderfully wicked as Tony, but easily transitions and presents a charming facade to his cheating wife and her lover, who he has befriended.

Sally played her part as the damsel in distress well, but I would have liked her dialogue to have been a bit meatier so she could have shown the character's feisty side.

Christopher Harper in Dial M for Murder Credit: Manuel HarlanChristopher Harper in Dial M for Murder Credit: Manuel Harlan

As the set was the same throughout, albeit with very good lighting and effects that altered the space, it meant that in the first half, which was all about them putting Tony's plan into action, it got a little tedious and you just wanted them to get on with it.

READ MORE: 7 West End shows coming to Norwich in 2020

Fortunately, it picked up pace in the second half and Christopher Harper, who had a dual role in the play, as the inspector investigating the incident was quick-witted and there were plenty of laughs from the audience as he unravelled Tony's deceit and the tennis star tried to deflect it.

Despite a creaky start, a solid second half, that delivered plenty of tension, and a talented cast made it an enjoyable watch overall.

Tom Chambers in Dial M for Murder Credit: Manuel HarlanTom Chambers in Dial M for Murder Credit: Manuel Harlan

Dial M for Murder runs until Saturday, priced from £10 to £33.50, and tickets can be purchased at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Norwich to Swansea return? That will be £705 please

The UEA lecturer was quoted £705 for the ticket and says it raises questions about travelling across the country. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Two cars in crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neighbours describe scene of ‘terrible’ crash where two cars flipped

Lakenham Road, Norwich, where a black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio were involved in a crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

F-35 Dambusters Squadron flies from Marham to America for Exercise Red Flag

Aircraft from 617 Dambusters Squadron prepare to take off for America, where they will be taking part in Exercise Red Flag Picture: SAC Kitty Barratt

How to bluff your way through Les Misérables the musical

Les Miserables is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal on its UK and Ireland tour Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists