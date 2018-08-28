Indian restaurant creates new ‘chocomosa’ dessert
PUBLISHED: 14:59 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:03 21 November 2018
Dhaba 15
An Indian street food restaurant in Norwich has launched a new dessert that blends sweet and savoury flavours.
Dhaba At Fifteen, on Magdalen Street, Norwich opened earlier this year with owners Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali at the helm.
This month the restaurant added a unique new dessert to their menu – a chocolate samosa dubbed the ‘chocomosa’.
Described as an innovative symphony of sweet and savoury, the dish is now available to try at the restaurant.
Chef Consultant Anwar Miah of Dhaba At Fifteen said: “Our vision, when creating the chocomosa was to deliver a creative edge but still reflect our eating culture and heritage.
“With winter upon us, we wanted a dessert that was both warm with the delicious rich chocolate samosa element and cooling with sweet kulfi.
“We felt the dessert was an innovative symphony of sweet and savoury and hot and cold.”
To find out more about the restaurant’s food or to book a table, visit Dhaba At Fifteen’s website.
