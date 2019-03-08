Video

Delia Smith hosting Norwich dining event to celebrate 50-year career

National treasure and no-nonsense cook Delia Smith will host a special dining event in the city to mark 50 years of food writing.

The five-course meal will be held on Thursday, October 10 at the Top of the Terrace at Norwich City Football Club where Delia heads up the catering operation and is the majority shareholder with husband Michael Wynn-Jones.

The menu includes canapes, a starter of souffléd smoked haddock encased in smoked salmon, main of local free-range pork with wild mushrooms and pink fir apple potatoes with parsley and chives, warm apple and almond pudding and finishes with coffee with stem ginger choc ices.

Guests will be welcomed by the editor of Delicious Magazine Karen Barnes, who are hosting the event, and all the dishes have been chosen by Delia with recipes that have been popular with her fans over the decades.

The celebratory dinner will be accompanied by wine and expert Jason Banner will introduce each variety as it is served.

At the end of the meal, there will be an informal interview with Delia about her career and from Norwich City to the cooking tips, she will be happy to answer any questions you have.

Delia Smith, who lives near Stowmarket in Suffolk, was presented with a BAFTA for services to television in 2013 by Victoria Wood and over the last 50 years she has taught millions of people to be confident in the kitchen with her easy to follow recipes.

Since getting her first cookery writing job in the new Daily Mirror magazine in 1969, she has gone on to sell 21 million cookbooks and it became known as 'the Delia effect' when she would use an unusual ingredient in one of her recipes and supermarkets would run out.

The event runs from 6.30pm until midnight and costs £95pp and guests will all receive a goodie bag.

To book your tickets, phone 01603 218704 or online at deliascanarycatering.co.uk