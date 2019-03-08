Norwich ‘and other dark places’ featured in painting and photography exhibition

Paintings and images depicting scenes ranging from Cromer crab fishermen to Great Yarmouth circus performers will be on show at Studio 20, Norwich.

The pop-up exhibition by Cromer-based artist Paul Darley and photographer David Morris, who also lives in the town, will be held at Studio 20, from April 9.

The show, whose title – Hang it and They Will Come – is a reference to the Kevin Costner baseball-themed fantasy movie Field of Dreams, follows the success of previous exhibitions held by the pair at Cromer’s Red Lion Hotel and the town council offices in North Lodge Park.

“We think that artist-organised pop-up exhibitions – preferably in unusual venues – are a good way to get your work in front of the public,” Mr Darley said.

A member of the East Anglia Group of Marine Artists, the Norwich-born painter spent many happy hours fishing in the Wensum as a youngster, before moving to Cromer 30 years ago.

He has since produced a substantial body of work devoted to the town’s crab fishermen, with his paintings exhibited in galleries across the county, and further afield in Zurich, Switzerland.

Mr Morris, who has won photographic awards for his photo reportage, landscape and portrait work, has twice been invited to hold solo exhibitions at Hull International Photography Gallery showing his ‘Barlife’ work and a study of the trawlermen of his home city.

His work is an eclectic mix of colour, black and white and infrared media, with recent projects including a series of studies of the coastline taken at dusk or in challenging lighting conditions, and a long-term backstage study of Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus, which included photographing performers in the chilling Psycho Horror Circus fronted by the charismatic Doc Haze.

Mr Morris said the exhibition’s title reference to “other dark places” was more about his work - rather than Mr Darley’s - being especially “glum”.

“It’s not all doom and darkness,” he explained. “There will also be paintings and photographs showing the Norfolk coast, Norwich and Cromer beach.”

Hang it and They Will Come: Norwich and other dark places, by Paul Darley and David Morris, runs at Studio 20, 20 Wensum Street, Norwich, NR3 1HY from April 9-13. Opening times are 11am-5pm. For more information, visit www.davidmorrisphotographer.com

