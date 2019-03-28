Free screening of David Attenborough’s One Planet coming to Norwich
Jamie McPherson / Silverback/Netflix
Sir David Attenborough’s latest wildlife series Our Planet live premiere will be shown in Norwich for free.
The new Netflix documentary makes its global premiere at the National History Museum in London on Thursday April 4 with Sir David, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry all in attendance.
The event will be live streamed to 10 cinemas across the UK and will include an exclusive screening of the first episode ahead of the series launch and interviews with ambassadors, celebrities and special guests.
The East Anglia regional showing will take place at Odeon at Norwich Riverside and all tickets are free.
Doors will open at 6pm with a live broadcast from the green carpet at the premiere followed by the first episode from 7pm to 8.15pm.
Our Planet launches on April 5 on Netflix and viewers will witness stunning, never-before-seen footage of wildlife and their habitats, while also discovering why the natural world matters to us all and what steps must be taken to preserve it.
All eight hour-long episodes of the ground-breaking series will be accompanied by Behind-the-Scenes content which will launch simultaneously on Netflix.
Produced by Silverback Films Ltd. and in partnership with WWF, the landmark series is narrated by renowned broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough.
The event is first come, first served and you can register here.