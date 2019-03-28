Free screening of David Attenborough’s One Planet coming to Norwich

Gentoo penguins may be the fastest penguins underwater, but when they come ashore to breed in Spring, they can only travel as fast as their little feet will carry them. Unperturbed by Antarctica's snow and ice, they journey up and down the slopes, taking it in turns to incubate their eggs. Credit: Jamie McPherson / Silverback/Netflix Jamie McPherson / Silverback/Netflix

Sir David Attenborough’s latest wildlife series Our Planet live premiere will be shown in Norwich for free.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jaguar hunting along river bank Pantanal, Brazil Credit: Gavin Thurston/Netflix/Silverback Jaguar hunting along river bank Pantanal, Brazil Credit: Gavin Thurston/Netflix/Silverback

The new Netflix documentary makes its global premiere at the National History Museum in London on Thursday April 4 with Sir David, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry all in attendance.

The event will be live streamed to 10 cinemas across the UK and will include an exclusive screening of the first episode ahead of the series launch and interviews with ambassadors, celebrities and special guests.

The East Anglia regional showing will take place at Odeon at Norwich Riverside and all tickets are free.

Doors will open at 6pm with a live broadcast from the green carpet at the premiere followed by the first episode from 7pm to 8.15pm.

Wandering albatross parent feeding its chick, Bird Island, South Georgia. Credit: Sophie Lanfear / Silverback/Netfflix Wandering albatross parent feeding its chick, Bird Island, South Georgia. Credit: Sophie Lanfear / Silverback/Netfflix

Our Planet launches on April 5 on Netflix and viewers will witness stunning, never-before-seen footage of wildlife and their habitats, while also discovering why the natural world matters to us all and what steps must be taken to preserve it.

All eight hour-long episodes of the ground-breaking series will be accompanied by Behind-the-Scenes content which will launch simultaneously on Netflix.

Produced by Silverback Films Ltd. and in partnership with WWF, the landmark series is narrated by renowned broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough.

The event is first come, first served and you can register here.