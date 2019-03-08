Love Island star Danny Williams is coming to Norwich

Love Island's Danny Williams will swap love triangles for throwing shapes on the dance floor when he comes to a Norwich club.

Danny, a 21-year-old model from Hull, will be heading to Mantra in Prince of Wales Road this Thursday, August 8 for a meet and greet.

When he comes to the city, he'll be hoping for a warmer welcome than the frosty reception he got from former flames Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi on the Love Island reunion on Sunday.

Danny entered the villa on day seven and immediately took a shine to scientist Yewande but caused tension in the villa when his head was turned after fellow model Arabella entered on Day 18.

After Arabella left, the girls were sent to rival villa Casa Amor and the boys stayed in the main villa as six new girls arrived and Danny coupled up with model and influencer Jourdan Riane.

The pair left the villa on day 36 and the winners of the series were Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea who shared a £50,000 cash prize.

Since their departure, Danny and Jourdan have gone from strength to strength and on the reunion show admitted they loved each other and are in a relationship.

Fans of the hit ITV2 reality show also loved watching his Harry Potter impressions and wand duals with best mate Jordan Hames, Michael Griffiths and Tommy Fury - who is also coming to Mantra on August 22.

Glen Sarabi, general manager at Mantra, said: "We at Mantra are proud to be hosting Danny from this years Love Island this Thursday.

"We will be holding a meet and greet with the Love Island star who is also celebrating his birthday with us."

Mantra will be open from 10pm to 4am on Thursday and you can post your name on the Facebook event for £2 entry.