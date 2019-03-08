McFly star to play Norwich gig

Boy band McFly (left to right) Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd, Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter. Photo: PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Fans of noughties pop-rock group McFly are in for a blast from the past as one-quarter of the band heads to Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Jones will play a Norwich gig. Photo: PA IMAGES Danny Jones will play a Norwich gig. Photo: PA IMAGES

Danny Jones, former singer and guitarist of McFly - who are best known for hits including Obviously, 5 Colours in Her Hair, and Star Girl- will be playing a solo gig at Norwich's Waterfront on Tuesday, September 3.

You may also want to watch:

The Bolton-born artist was the first member of the band to go solo and has since collaborated with bands from Busted to One Direction, making a name for himself as a producer as well as singer/songwriter.

He has also appeared as a judge on The Voice Kids UK.

Tickets cost £20 and go on sale from the UEA box office on Friday at 9am.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show is set to finish around 11pm.