McFly star to play Norwich gig
PUBLISHED: 11:32 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 10 June 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Fans of noughties pop-rock group McFly are in for a blast from the past as one-quarter of the band heads to Norwich.
Danny Jones will play a Norwich gig. Photo: PA IMAGES
Danny Jones, former singer and guitarist of McFly - who are best known for hits including Obviously, 5 Colours in Her Hair, and Star Girl- will be playing a solo gig at Norwich's Waterfront on Tuesday, September 3.
The Bolton-born artist was the first member of the band to go solo and has since collaborated with bands from Busted to One Direction, making a name for himself as a producer as well as singer/songwriter.
He has also appeared as a judge on The Voice Kids UK.
Tickets cost £20 and go on sale from the UEA box office on Friday at 9am.
Doors open at 7.30pm and the show is set to finish around 11pm.