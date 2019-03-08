Video

Don’t panic! Dad’s Army Live coming to Norfolk railway

Captain Mainwaring and Mrs Fox take a turn on the dance floor. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Captain Mainwairing and his hapless Home Guard will be marching into Norfolk for a special event.

The Walmington-on-Sea Home Guard in action Photo: KAREN BETHELL The Walmington-on-Sea Home Guard in action Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Dad’s Army Live returns to the North Norfolk Railway for 2019 on May 26 to 27 and will take place at Weybourne Station where the classic Royal Train episode was filmed in 1973.

The episode follows King George VI who is set to pass through the fictional town Walmington-on-Sea with the guard of honour provided by the platoon.

Chaos unfolds as an earlier train gets halted at the station and the driver and fireman falls asleep.

In previous years, hundreds of people have turned out for the two-day event celebrating one of Britain’s favourite sitcoms.

Chrissie and John Drury entertain visitors to Weybourne station at the North Norfolk Railway's Dad's Army Live event Photo: KAREN BETHELL Chrissie and John Drury entertain visitors to Weybourne station at the North Norfolk Railway's Dad's Army Live event Photo: KAREN BETHELL

In the original series, most of the exterior scenes were shot around the Stanford Training Area, near Thetford.

Volunteers from Thetford Dad’s Army Museum play the parts of much-loved characters including Captain Mainwairing, Sergeant Wilson, Private Frazer, Jones the Butcher and Private Pike.

Husband and wife duo Chrissie and John Drury of Timescape will also be singing 1940s songs at the event.

With the Home Guard in charge, what could possibly go wrong!

The North Norfolk Railway's Dad's Army Live event Photo: KAREN BETHELL The North Norfolk Railway's Dad's Army Live event Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The red timetable will run throughout the event and to check times and prices visit the North Norfolk Railway website.

