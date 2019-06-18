Video

A sausage dog party is coming to Norfolk

A Sausage Pawty is coming to Norfolk Credit: Michaela Boušková/ three_daxie_trouble Instagram Archant

Tails will be wagging across Norfolk this summer as a sausage dog pawty is coming to the county.

The event will be held at Centre Paws at Barnards Farm in Wymondham on August 17 from 12pm to 3pm and there will be everything from sausage dog racing to a fancy dress competition for your four-legged-friend.

Only dachshunds are allowed at the event but if you don't own one you are still welcome to come along and take part in the fun.

Other activities for sausage dogs include races, a temptation alley where they will need to use their willpower to avoid the treats waiting along the way and they can unwind with a cupcake and pupchino.

There is plenty for humans to do too with stalls, with a range of gifts and accessories for your dog on offer, a tombola and raffle.

The event has been organised by primary school teacher Kara Tooley, 28, from Sparham, who is one of the admins on the Dachshund around Fakenham group.

Miss Tooley said: "I have made so many friends through the Facebook group in my local area.

"I got my dog Lola in 2017 who is a long-haired dachshund and I call her princess most of the time as she is so sassy.

"Before I got her I was absolutely obsessed with dachshunds and would make a ridiculous excited noise whenever I saw them in the street but my mum said I couldn't have one until I got my own house.

"They are very barky and have a mind of their own and like their own breed and can be stubborn but they are very loving as well."

The party will raise money for the Red Foundation which re-homes dachshunds and the Dachshund IVDD charity which raises funds to support dogs with back problems which is common in the breed.

Miss Tooley added: "My friend Danielle, who runs the Good Dog Pet Care Services dog walking business, says that dachshund owners are one of a kind and we are all as crazy as one another.

"This event is a fantastic opportunity to socialise your sausages and have lots of run raising money."

Tickets cost £5 per dachshund, which includes a cupcake and pupchino, £5 for adults, with a cake and hot drink, £4 for children with a dachshund biscuit and cold drink, and there are also £20 family tickets available with two adults and two children.

To book email sausagepawty@gmail.com with your full name, email, contact number, number of dachshunds, including names, and number of humans.

You will then be sent a link to pay for your tickets via PayPal.