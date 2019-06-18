Search

Advanced search

Video

A sausage dog party is coming to Norfolk

18 June, 2019 - 12:02
A Sausage Pawty is coming to Norfolk Credit: Michaela Boušková/ three_daxie_trouble Instagram

A Sausage Pawty is coming to Norfolk Credit: Michaela Boušková/ three_daxie_trouble Instagram

Archant

Tails will be wagging across Norfolk this summer as a sausage dog pawty is coming to the county.

Organiser Kara Tooley and her dog Lola Credit: Vicky Plum PhotographyOrganiser Kara Tooley and her dog Lola Credit: Vicky Plum Photography

The event will be held at Centre Paws at Barnards Farm in Wymondham on August 17 from 12pm to 3pm and there will be everything from sausage dog racing to a fancy dress competition for your four-legged-friend.

Only dachshunds are allowed at the event but if you don't own one you are still welcome to come along and take part in the fun.

Other activities for sausage dogs include races, a temptation alley where they will need to use their willpower to avoid the treats waiting along the way and they can unwind with a cupcake and pupchino.

There is plenty for humans to do too with stalls, with a range of gifts and accessories for your dog on offer, a tombola and raffle.

A Sausage Pawty is coming to Norfolk Credit: Michaela Boušková/ three_daxie_trouble InstagramA Sausage Pawty is coming to Norfolk Credit: Michaela Boušková/ three_daxie_trouble Instagram

The event has been organised by primary school teacher Kara Tooley, 28, from Sparham, who is one of the admins on the Dachshund around Fakenham group.

Miss Tooley said: "I have made so many friends through the Facebook group in my local area.

You may also want to watch:

"I got my dog Lola in 2017 who is a long-haired dachshund and I call her princess most of the time as she is so sassy.

A Sausage Pawty is coming to Norfolk Credit: Michaela Boušková/ three_daxie_trouble InstagramA Sausage Pawty is coming to Norfolk Credit: Michaela Boušková/ three_daxie_trouble Instagram

"Before I got her I was absolutely obsessed with dachshunds and would make a ridiculous excited noise whenever I saw them in the street but my mum said I couldn't have one until I got my own house.

"They are very barky and have a mind of their own and like their own breed and can be stubborn but they are very loving as well."

The party will raise money for the Red Foundation which re-homes dachshunds and the Dachshund IVDD charity which raises funds to support dogs with back problems which is common in the breed.

Miss Tooley added: "My friend Danielle, who runs the Good Dog Pet Care Services dog walking business, says that dachshund owners are one of a kind and we are all as crazy as one another.

A meet-up of the Dachshund around Fakenham Facebook group Credit: Vicky Plum PhotographyA meet-up of the Dachshund around Fakenham Facebook group Credit: Vicky Plum Photography

"This event is a fantastic opportunity to socialise your sausages and have lots of run raising money."

Tickets cost £5 per dachshund, which includes a cupcake and pupchino, £5 for adults, with a cake and hot drink, £4 for children with a dachshund biscuit and cold drink, and there are also £20 family tickets available with two adults and two children.

To book email sausagepawty@gmail.com with your full name, email, contact number, number of dachshunds, including names, and number of humans.

You will then be sent a link to pay for your tickets via PayPal.

Most Read

‘An immense impact’ - Sir James Dyson donates £19m for education centre at his former school

Sir James Dyson was born Cromer and joined Gresham's aged nine, attending the school from 1956 to 1965. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘It’s terrible, everything is gone’ - Couple devastated by fire which ripped through home

Fire crews have tackled a fire at Roughton Road in Cromer.

Dogs loose on A47 near Norwich following two-vehicle collision

The Harford Bridge junction on the A47, south of Norwich, where two vehicles were involved in a collision. Picture: Google

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich City transfer rumours: Arsenal starlet set for Canaries

Norwich City have been touted with Charlie Gilmour Picture Adam Davy/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

A sausage dog party is coming to Norfolk

A Sausage Pawty is coming to Norfolk Credit: Michaela Boušková/ three_daxie_trouble Instagram

Imitation Uzi, pistol and grenade seized by police

Imitation weapons - including an Uzi and grenade - have been seized by police in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘Expect to have your bike seized and to leave the town centre’ - more warnings issued in cyclist crackdown

Police have again targeted cyclists in Great Yarmouth town centre under Operation Outlast Picture: PC Andy Hunt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists