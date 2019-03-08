Search

A dachshund cafe is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:36 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 02 July 2019

A dachshund cafe is coming to Norwich Credit: Anushka Fernando /Dachshund Café

Archant

Serving everything from pupcakes to dognuts, a cafe dedicated to sausage dogs is coming to Norwich.

The Dachshund Cafe has hosted events in venues across the UK for the last two years and is set to visit Norwich for the first time.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 28 at Revolution bar and restaurant in Queen Street and will run in 75 minute sittings starting at 10am and ending at 6.45pm.

The pop-up cafe will give sausage dogs and their owners the chance to socialise and celebrate the breed.

You don't need to own a dachshund to attend and dachshund lovers are welcome to come along for cuddles and puppy love too.

In addition to food and drinks for humans, including a range of cocktails, there will also be a menu designed for dogs which includes pupcakes, dognuts, pawsecco, pawty rings and pupcorn and there will be plenty of photographs taken during the event.

Every sausage dog that attends will also receive one of the Dachshund Cafe's famous pupuccinos which are filled with cream.

Anushka Fernando, event organiser, said: "Our Dachshund Cafe pop ups are so popular all around the UK - we know Norwich has a big sausage dog community so it made sense Norwich would be our next stop.

"We're hoping it will be a huge success with the city's dog loving residents.

"Dachshund Cafe is the perfect doggy day out for your pup, it's a fantastic way to socialise your dog in a safe space plus you can treat them to doggy-treats and share a pupuccino with your best friend.

"For those without a sausage dog, it's really a one of a kind amazing experience to be surrounded by so many dachshunds and is the perfect place to meet furry friends, chat to owners about the breed and de-stress with a meal and a large serving of doggy cuddles!"

The event has already been held in cafes in cities such as Manchester, London and Liverpool and has been created by dogs event company Pug Cafe who specialise in events for small breeds such as Chihuahuas and pugs.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Saturday, July 6 at pugcafe.com and cost £7.50 for owners, £10 for dachshund lovers and dogs go free.

Children 16 and under are £6 and under-sixes go free.

