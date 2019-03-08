Free art workshops to be held in Norwich

Free art workshops will be held in the city. Photo: Getty Images Archant

A variety of free art workshops will be held in Norwich this month as part of an exhibition.

Four Norfolk artists are currently displaying their work in The Undercroft Gallery and alongside the exhibition of paintings, sculptures and installations, they will be offering free workshops open to everyone.

Starting today (Saturday, July 13) with a workshop on visual poetry, which starts at 2pm and finishes at 5pm, workshops will also take place on mixed media sculpture (Wednesday, 17 July from 2-5pm), screen painting (Monday, 22 July and Tuesday, 23 July from 2-4pm) and drawing and collage (Friday, July 26 from 2-5pm).

The CUSP exhibition itself is free entry and is open everyday until July 28 from 11am - 6pm.

The artists involved are Esther Boehm, Lydia Haines, Alison Dunhil and Helen Breach.