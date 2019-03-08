Search

Advanced search

Free art workshops to be held in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:34 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 13 July 2019

Free art workshops will be held in the city. Photo: Getty Images

Free art workshops will be held in the city. Photo: Getty Images

Archant

A variety of free art workshops will be held in Norwich this month as part of an exhibition.

Four Norfolk artists are currently displaying their work in The Undercroft Gallery and alongside the exhibition of paintings, sculptures and installations, they will be offering free workshops open to everyone.

Starting today (Saturday, July 13) with a workshop on visual poetry, which starts at 2pm and finishes at 5pm, workshops will also take place on mixed media sculpture (Wednesday, 17 July from 2-5pm), screen painting (Monday, 22 July and Tuesday, 23 July from 2-4pm) and drawing and collage (Friday, July 26 from 2-5pm).

The CUSP exhibition itself is free entry and is open everyday until July 28 from 11am - 6pm.

The artists involved are Esther Boehm, Lydia Haines, Alison Dunhil and Helen Breach.

Most Read

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Motor trader fined after car loses ill-fitted wheel at 60mph on A11 a day after sale

Car Shop Norwich, which was taken to court by Norfolk Trading Standards over a car it sold with an incorrectly fitted wheel. Picture: Google

Three-bed house could be turned into eight-bed HMO

Enfield Road in Norwich. Photo: Google

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

6 of the best water parks in Norfolk and Waveney

Dippy's Splash Zone at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: Archant

Town’s traditional market chips remain popular after 50 years

Steven Carr, 52, owner of Carr's Chips, has been working on Great Yarmouth's Market Place for 32 years. Picture: Joseph Norton

Medieval Norfolk church torched in arson attack

St Margaret’s Ruined Church in Hopton was torched in an arson attack in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture: Ian Wall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists